Houston Astros 2019 Caravan kicks off today in Katy

Tuesday, Jan. 22

Fans in Astros gear from 3 to 5 p.m. can receive a free chocolate chunk cookie, while supplies last

Wednesday, Jan. 23

Thursday, Jan. 24

Fans ready to meet and greet their favorite Houston Astros players prior to Spring Training will get their chance starting today.Earlier this month, the team announced dates and locations for their anticipated Astros Caravan tour that will go through several Texas cities and Mexico., 369 S. Mason Rd., Katy, TX. 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 23155 Katy Freeway, Katy, TX. 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., 23501 Cinco Branch Blvd., Katy, TX. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dell Diamond, 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, TX. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Open topublic), 300 Mays Crossing Dr., Round Rock, TX. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 1104 C-bar Ranch Trail, Cedar Park, TX. 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., address to be determined. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 734 East Port Ave., Corpus Christi, TX. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., 20311 Champion Forest Dr., Spring, TX. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., 31 Waterway Square Place, The Woodlands, TX. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., 5325 South Rice Ave., Houston, TX. 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., 2404 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX. 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., 1400 Shepherd Dr. 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.The team was still determining details for the San Antonio stop on Jan. 24.The team noted players at Academy appearances will only sign commemorative autograph cards provided at each store location.