Sports

Houston-area student-athletes to take spotlight on National Signing Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today marks an important one for several Houston-area student-athletes as they sign their letters of intent to the schools they've committed to on National Signing Day.

It's an event where families will see their students' college football dreams come true.

Students from schools all over the city will be part of this. But it's also a moment where young people who have worked hard to earn a scholarship are rewarded.

ABC13 will stream several of the signings live on-demand. Just look for the free ABC13Houston app and download it on your favorite streaming devices including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.

Here is a look at the schedule so far:

9 a.m.
New Caney High School
Derrick Harris, Jr and D'Juan Grant

10:30 a.m.
North Shore High School

Dematrius Davis and Shadrach Banks

1 p.m.
Shadow Creek High School
Kyron Drones
3 p.m.
Sam Rayburn High School
Je'lin Samuels


7 p.m.
Saint Thomas High School
Maddox Kopp
Cameron Bonner
Drake Martinez

Dematrius Davis, North Shore's quarterback, announced his commitment back in May. Davis is a two-time state champion and two-time championship offensive MVP.

In September 2019, Shadrach Banks, who also attends North Shore, headlined Vype's list of top football players in the class of 2021.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonfootballhigh school footballcollege footballstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A chilly and breezy Wednesday
Former Conroe priest to be sentenced for child indecency
Voter fraud crusade lands former HPD captain in handcuffs
Negotiators report progress on new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Honda recalls 1.4M US vehicles for software, other problems
Prairie View A&M gets $50M donation from MacKenzie Scott
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
Show More
Meet ICU nurse who was 1st in Houston to get COVID-19 shot
Houston health care workers roll up sleeves for COVID-19 vaccine
Houston ICU nurse tests positive for COVID-19 a 2nd time
Suspected porch thief caught with stolen packages and drugs
Northside HS to temporarily close until 2021 due to COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News