Houston-area student-athletes to take spotlight on National Signing Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today marks an important one for several Houston-area student-athletes as they sign their letters of intent to the schools they've committed to on National Signing Day.
It's an event where families will see their students' college football dreams come true.
Students from schools all over the city will be part of this. But it's also a moment where young people who have worked hard to earn a scholarship are rewarded.
Here is a look at the schedule so far:
9 a.m.
New Caney High School
Derrick Harris, Jr and D'Juan Grant
10:30 a.m.
North Shore High School
Dematrius Davis and Shadrach Banks
1 p.m.
Shadow Creek High School
Kyron Drones
3 p.m.
Sam Rayburn High School
Je'lin Samuels
7 p.m.
Saint Thomas High School
Maddox Kopp
Cameron Bonner
Drake Martinez
Dematrius Davis, North Shore's quarterback, announced his commitment back in May. Davis is a two-time state champion and two-time championship offensive MVP.
In September 2019, Shadrach Banks, who also attends North Shore, headlined Vype's list of top football players in the class of 2021.
