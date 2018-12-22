HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Shadow Creek, Fort Bend Marshall fall in high school football championship playoffs

Shadow Creek High School's playoff run didn't end the way the team hoped.

The team lost to Highland Park, which won its third straight state title game. The sharks did have one bright spot.

Quarterback Jamarian George set a state record with this play. George ran 99 yards for a touchdown, the longest touchdown run in UIL Texas state championship game history. This is the first year of varsity football for Shadow Creek.

A tough Friday night for Fort Bend Marshall as the team fell to Texas football powerhouse Aledo, losing 55 to 19.

Another big game everyone watched Saturday night was Galena Park's Northshore High School taking on Duncanville team from the Dallas area. North Shore is leading the game with the score 30-29.

Kickoff was at 7 p.m.

