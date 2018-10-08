HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston is heading to the American League Championship Series and you can too.
The Astros just announced that limited individual tickets for the ALCS home games will go on sale this week.
Fans can purchase their tickets by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS or online at www.astros.com/postseason.
Don't wait until the last minute to purchase your tickets as they will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park box office.
The tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.