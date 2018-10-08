SPORTS

GET READY: Astros ALCS home game tickets go on sale this week

EMBED </>More Videos

Get ready to purchase your tickets.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston is heading to the American League Championship Series and you can too.

The Astros just announced that limited individual tickets for the ALCS home games will go on sale this week.

Fans can purchase their tickets by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS or online at www.astros.com/postseason.

RELATED: ULTIMATE ASTROS FOOD: Celebrate with these 9 hot treats
EMBED More News Videos

From hot sandwiches to cool desserts to chilly drinks, this is a menu fit for the biggest Astros fan!



Don't wait until the last minute to purchase your tickets as they will not be available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park box office.

RELATED: 'I'M GETTING HOT': Back-to-back shirts in high demand
EMBED More News Videos

Score your back-to-back shirts before it's too late!


The tickets go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBbaseballticketssportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
SWEEP! Astros going to ALCS after 11-3 win over Indians
Fall failures: Indians swept, ousted early in October again
Astros kick into extra gear in dominating sweep of Indians
October orbit: Astros advance with 11-3 win, sweep Indians
More Sports
Top Stories
Alex Bregman 'not happy' Astros aren't playing on primetime
SWEEP! Astros going to ALCS after 11-3 win over Indians
ULTIMATE ASTROS FOOD: Celebrate with these 9 hot treats
Taylor Swift IG post brings voter registration spike
Neighbors say 2 homes overrun by rats and rubbish for years
Car flips off bridge on Grand Parkway near New Territory
Boy with diabetes gains new alert dog and companion
Dave Ward's Houston: How Union Station came to be
Show More
HPD chief wins corned beef sandwiches with Astros win
MOST WANTED DEADBEAT: Doctor owes $4M in child support
Leukemia patient says he was beaten by Galveston police
Student claims teacher attacked him during class
Woman hopes to find missing charm bracelet from late husband
More News