Houston rolled out the red carpet to welcome members of the NCAA Women's Final Four Selection Committee as the city vies to host the tournament.On Tuesday, 2,000 Houston youth and members of HISD marching bands greeted the committee members, who were in town for a site visit.They marched and dribbled basketballs from the George R. Brown Convention Center to the Toyota Center to show support for the city's bid.Houston is among the eight cities in the running to host the NCAA Women's Final Four during a four-year period from 2021-2024.Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Missouri; Minneapolis, Nashville and San Antonio are the other cities on the list.The Bayou City's event on Tuesday got an added boost from former Houston Comets player Sheryl Swoopes, who said she wants to be a part of anything that will help bring the tournament here."I think Houston is a phenomenal city that understands how to put on great events, how to make those events successful. History kind of speaks for itself with the tradition of the Comets being here and to me, it's a no-brainer," Swoopes said.If Houston is selected, it will be the first time that the city has been chosen to host a Women's Final Four. All of the other finalists have been host cities.This year, the event was held in Columbus, Ohio. In 2019, it will be in Tampa Bay, and in New Orleans in 2020.The NCAA committee plans to announce its decision for 2021-2024 hosts in early October.