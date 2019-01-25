SPORTS

Houston Rockets alternating wins and losses as East elite Raptors visit

Hot Harden and Rockets face Raptors before CP3's return

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
James Harden's offensive masterpiece as of late is definitely on the minds of fans and analysts across the NBA.

But since this is a results-oriented league, his taking over games aren't necessarily creating consistent success for his Houston Rockets, at least over the last 10 games.

Of note, since Harden hit shots that forced overtime and won the game at Golden State on Jan. 3, the Rockets have alternated wins and losses. While other contributing factors come into play, such as scheduling between games, it's hard to ignore that Houston is still in the middle of the pack of the Western Conference playoff standings, and a bad stretch could easily knock them out of the top eight.

Still, Harden's feat - 21 straight games and counting of 30 points or more - is impressive. And Houston can add to that brilliance once Chris Paul returns to the lineup. His comeback is being eyed for Sunday vs. Orlando.

Before Houston (27-20) reaches that game, there will be one more contest in which Harden will have to rise above and that's against Eastern Conference powerhouse, the Toronto Raptors.

The team, led by former Southwest Division foe Kawhi Leonard, boast a 36-14 record heading into Friday night's contest, having lost only three times so far in 2019.

The Raptors, too, have had to deal with a star being sideline lately - in this case, Leonard. But, the former San Antonio Spur is expected back in the lineup just in time for the nationally televised matchup.

Tip-off for Harden and the Rockets is at 7 p.m. The game is being aired on ESPN.

Chris Paul missing 17 games before scheduled return to Rockets lineup
David Nuno discusses the potential returns of Chris Paul and Eric Gordon, plus James Harden's play of late.

James Harden rides 21-game scoring milestone to NBA All-Star start
James Harden (rightfully) gets All-Star Game starting nod

James Harden scores career-best 61, Rockets edge Knicks 114-110
James Harden has record night with 61 points against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

