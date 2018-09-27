SPORTS

Homeless high school football player rejoins team after raising money for a new home

EMBED </>More Videos

Jamal Speaks is working to find a permanent home after residency concerns prevented him from playing football.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
A homeless high school football player needs help finding a new home after being kicked off the football team.

Jamal Speaks, a senior at Ballou STAY Opportunity Academy, was kicked off the team last week amid eligibility concerns about his residency.

Speaks, 18, was ready to take the field for the first time in two years, before Ballou Principal Willie Jackson stopped him and told him he couldn't play.

Residency concerns are common in high school football, but for Speaks, his issue was not having a residence.

The game was delayed 45 minutes after players, coaches and fans protested the decision, but Speaks was ultimately ruled out.

Speaks even had to tell Temple University coaches to not come and watch him play after the controversy, where he holds a full scholarship offer.

After meeting with the principal and clearing his living situation with state's athletic association, Speaks started a fundraiser to help find a permanent living situation.

So far, Speaks has raised nearly $25,000, easily surpassing his goal of $5,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportshomelessu.s. & worldfootballhigh school footballWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Houston Cougars show off throwback uniforms for homecoming
Colts look for elusive finishing kick against Texans
'Keep cheering, Chloe!' Young Astros fan gets fierce support
Woman wrongly accused of scolding girl at Astros game
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
WATCH: Key moments from the Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
READ: Brett Kavanaugh's statement
Alyssa Milano attends Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
EXCLUSIVE: Teen accused of killing parents says 'I'm innocent'
Astros players to girl scolded at game: 'Keep cheering'
Woman wrongly accused of scolding girl at Astros game
Owner of decked out Astros car wants to surprise young fan
Show More
Drake, Taylor Swift and more coming to Houston this weekend
'All of these women cannot be lying': Avenatti on Kavanaugh accusers
'Girls ruin everything' - Vice principal's video causes uproar
Give and receive treats at El Bolillo in honor of Share Day
Rain forces TxDOT to redraw plans for US-290 roadwork
More News