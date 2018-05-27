SPORTS

Hockey player scores 5 goals, 2 assists and he's 91.

At 91-years-old, Gene Wagoner still plays hockey twice a week. (KTRK)

OZAUKEE, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
He can body check and back pass as good as any amateur on the ice.

Gene Wagoner, 91, still plays hockey every Tuesday and Friday.

"I stay pretty active. I feel better if I'm moving around anyway," said Wagoner.

Wagoner plays for the Bald Eagles Club at the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon, Wisconsin. He is one of the founding members of the 'over 60' club with 83 years of hockey experience under his belt.

Wagoner scored five goals and two assists during his interview with WDJT-TV.

When Wagoner is not playing hockey, he's usually golfing.
