HIGHWAY 90 SHOWDOWN: Dayton at Crosby Oct. 5

GAME OF THE WEEK: Dayton v Crosby

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
Week six of ABC13's Game of the Week takes us to Cougar Stadium for the Highway 90 Showdown between the Crosby Cougars and the Dayton Broncos.

Nothing brings communities together like football, so this season we're planning to feature not just what's great about a particular high school or team, but also what's awesome about the community surrounding that school.

Here's some information about the two teams:

Crosby Cougars 2018 record: 4-0
Dayton Broncos 2018 record: 0-5
Dayton head coach: Jeff Nations
Crosby head coach: Jeff Riordan


Fun fact: Crosby's 69-27 victory last season was the school's first win at Dayton in 29 years.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Dayton
  • LB R.J. Orebo (committed to Texas A&M)
  • DB Zach Pike (also varsity track athlete)
  • QB A.J. Nail (also varsity basketball player)


Crosby
  • QB Jaiden Howard (2018: 355 passing yards, 324 rushing yards, 7 total TDs)
  • RB Zach Simon (2018: 507 rushing yards, 7 TDs)
  • LB Hunter Bailey (2018: 31 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles)
  • DE Brandon Diaz (2018: 14 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss)


SEASON SUMMARY:

Dayton's record shows a winless team, but a deeper dive reveals that the Dayton Broncos were one play away from winning two games against good opponents.

Narrow defeats to the Galena Park Yellowjackets and Barbers Hill Eagles have pushed Dayton to 0-5 on the season and 0-1 in district, but there's still time to turn it around. Upsetting Crosby would be a tremendous first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Crosby's dynamic offense has them sitting atop the state rankings in Class 5A, just behind north Texas powerhouse Aledo.

The Cougars eked out wins over Manvel and West Orange-Stark, but Crosby looks poised for another deep playoff run if they can survive their district.
