EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4422155" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "This is the 'end all be all' of high school concert band performances and orchestra."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4422492" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> She sends purple hearts, he's decked out in red. These two lovebirds support their school at all costs.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4415502" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dayton Broncos head football coach Jeff Nations has done just about everything for Dayton ISD. He's seen a lot of faces that come and go but they all seem to come back and teach.

LB R.J. Orebo (committed to Texas A&M)

DB Zach Pike (also varsity track athlete)

QB A.J. Nail (also varsity basketball player)

QB Jaiden Howard (2018: 355 passing yards, 324 rushing yards, 7 total TDs)

RB Zach Simon (2018: 507 rushing yards, 7 TDs)

LB Hunter Bailey (2018: 31 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles)

DE Brandon Diaz (2018: 14 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss)

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4421097" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It takes a certain pedigree to develop a winner, and Coach Riordan knows he has it at Crosby.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4422896" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look at Crosby ISD's Cougar Stadium.

The unpredictable nature of rivalry games proved true on Friday night, but the Crosby Cougars still managed to squeeze out a win over the Dayton Broncos, 56-41.Dayton started off hot, taking the first play from scrimmage to the house, giving the Broncos a 7-0 lead.Then Dayton quarterback, A.J. Nail, hit Jermond Lovely for another score, making it 13-0.But even down two scores, Crosby managed to answer.Back-to-back rushing touchdowns for the Cougars vaulted Crosby back into the lead at 14-13.Crosby running back, Zach Simon, tacked on one more touchdown to put his team up 21-13, making sure the Cougars never looked back.Dayton answered with a few touchdowns of their own, but could never re-secure the lead, falling to Crosby by 15.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Week six of ABC13's Game of the Week takes us to Cougar Stadium for the Highway 90 Showdown between the Crosby Cougars and the Dayton Broncos.Nothing brings communities together like football, so this season we're planning to feature not just what's great about a particular high school or team, but also what's awesome about the community surrounding that school.Here's some information about the two teams:Crosby Cougars 2018 record: 4-0Dayton Broncos 2018 record: 0-5Dayton head coach: Jeff NationsCrosby head coach: Jeff RiordanFun fact: Crosby's 69-27 victory last season was the school's first win at Dayton in 29 years.DaytonCrosbyDayton's record shows a winless team, but a deeper dive reveals that the Dayton Broncos were one play away from winning two games against good opponents.Narrow defeats to the Galena Park Yellowjackets and Barbers Hill Eagles have pushed Dayton to 0-5 on the season and 0-1 in district, but there's still time to turn it around. Upsetting Crosby would be a tremendous first win of the season.Meanwhile, Crosby's dynamic offense has them sitting atop the state rankings in Class 5A, just behind north Texas powerhouse Aledo.The Cougars eked out wins over Manvel and West Orange-Stark, but Crosby looks poised for another deep playoff run if they can survive their district.