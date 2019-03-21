High school hoops with restricted circle? Interest growing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- While the current debate in high school basketball is whether or not to add a shot clock to add more excitement to the game, there is a growing interest for something else not in high school... the restricted circle.If you are unfamiliar with it, the restricted circle is a semi-circle found in the paint near the hoop in men's and women's college and pro basketball. Added a few years ago, the restricted circle defines where a defender can draw a charge and where it cannot. If the defender's foot is touching or inside the circle, or any part of its body is on/inside the circle, the official cannot call a charge. It can only call a block on the defender, or not make a call at all.This was put in years ago, so that defenders couldn't just stand under the hoop and take a late charge. It also was put in to make it easier for officials to decide what to call, especially in a late game scenario, or at least what not to call.