SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- While the current debate in high school basketball is whether or not to add a shot clock to add more excitement to the game, there is a growing interest for something else not in high school... the restricted circle.
If you are unfamiliar with it, the restricted circle is a semi-circle found in the paint near the hoop in men's and women's college and pro basketball. Added a few years ago, the restricted circle defines where a defender can draw a charge and where it cannot. If the defender's foot is touching or inside the circle, or any part of its body is on/inside the circle, the official cannot call a charge. It can only call a block on the defender, or not make a call at all.
This was put in years ago, so that defenders couldn't just stand under the hoop and take a late charge. It also was put in to make it easier for officials to decide what to call, especially in a late game scenario, or at least what not to call.
How likely are UIL officials to add the restricted circle? Read more through our partners at VYPE.
High school hoops with restricted circle? Interest growing
VYPE
TOP STORIES
Show More