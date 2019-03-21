Vype

High school hoops with restricted circle? Interest growing

EMBED <>More Videos

High school hoops with restricted circle? Interest growing

By VYPE
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- While the current debate in high school basketball is whether or not to add a shot clock to add more excitement to the game, there is a growing interest for something else not in high school... the restricted circle.

If you are unfamiliar with it, the restricted circle is a semi-circle found in the paint near the hoop in men's and women's college and pro basketball. Added a few years ago, the restricted circle defines where a defender can draw a charge and where it cannot. If the defender's foot is touching or inside the circle, or any part of its body is on/inside the circle, the official cannot call a charge. It can only call a block on the defender, or not make a call at all.

This was put in years ago, so that defenders couldn't just stand under the hoop and take a late charge. It also was put in to make it easier for officials to decide what to call, especially in a late game scenario, or at least what not to call.

How likely are UIL officials to add the restricted circle? Read more through our partners at VYPE.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportssan antoniovypetexas newshigh school sportsbasketball
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VYPE
Houston's Strake Jesuit boasts fastest man in US
State champs North Shore dominate Nike 'The Opening' event
Former Aldine Davis star Edwards on cusp of NFL Dreams
MacArthur's Joshua Eaton emerges as national prospect
TOP STORIES
Benzene levels raise health concerns in Harris County
What is the highly flammable chemical benzene?
Very light winds helping to hold benzene in place from ITC
ITC opens compensation claims for fire
Officials open hotline in wake of elevated benzene levels at ITC
P!nk makes pit stop at Buc-ee's after Houston concert
Rare, giant sunfish washes ashore in Australia
Show More
Mother of woman killed in HPD raid wants answers
FREE TUITION: UHD grant covers costs for low-income freshmen
Purse snatchers target women shopping at Baybrook Mall
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Facebook stored millions of passwords in plain text
More TOP STORIES News