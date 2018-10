It's getting hot in here!Maybe not so much in terms of weather, but definitely when it comes to Astros apparel.The now infamous 'Back To Back' shirt 'Stros third baseman Alex Bregman wore prior to Game 1 of the ALDS is in the process of being reprinted after high demand. Running Game Clothing says the shirts are now available for pre-order , but will be in person pickup only.The shirts come in five different sizes and retail for $24.99.