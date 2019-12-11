Here's who is returning to your 2020 Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros have made their first significant move of the offseason, trading outfielder Jake Marisnick to the New York Mets for two minor league prospects.Here's how the rest of the team shapes up for 2020, based on players' current contracts.Players signed through at least 2020:Justin VerlanderZack GreinkeJose AltuveAlex BregmanJosh ReddickYuli GurrielMichael BrantleyRyan PresslyPlayers signed through at least 2020 with arbitration 1, 2 or 3.George SpringerBrad PeacockAaron SanchezLance McCullers Jr.Carlos CorreaRoberto OsunaChris DevenskiJoe BiaginiAledmys DiazUp and coming players signed to Astros through at least 2024Yordan AlvarezJosh JamesJose UrquidyFramber ValdezKyle TuckerMyles StrawCy SneedGarrett Stubbs