Here's who is returning to your 2020 Astros

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros have made their first significant move of the offseason, trading outfielder Jake Marisnick to the New York Mets for two minor league prospects.
Here's how the rest of the team shapes up for 2020, based on players' current contracts.
Players signed through at least 2020:
Justin Verlander
Zack Greinke
Jose Altuve
Alex Bregman
Josh Reddick
Yuli Gurriel
Michael Brantley
Ryan Pressly
Players signed through at least 2020 with arbitration 1, 2 or 3.
George Springer
Brad Peacock
Aaron Sanchez
Lance McCullers Jr.
Carlos Correa
Roberto Osuna
Chris Devenski
Joe Biagini
Aledmys Diaz
Up and coming players signed to Astros through at least 2024
Yordan Alvarez
Josh James
Jose Urquidy
Framber Valdez
Kyle Tucker
Myles Straw
Cy Sneed
Garrett Stubbs
