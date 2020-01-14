Sports

Here's where you can meet these Astros players this week

Astros fans, the season is almost here! But before our team takes the home plate, you'll have a chance to ask your favorite player all you want on Monday.

The Houston team announced the dates and locations for the caravan tour that kicks off Jan. 13 in Conroe.

Monday, Jan. 13

CONROE:
Players/broadcaster: Cy Sneed and Todd Kalas
H-E-B: 10200 TX-242 Conroe, TX 77385
8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
The duo will be interacting with fans, answering their questions and taking photos with fans!

Tuesday, Jan. 14

KATY:
Players/broadcaster: Dustin Garneau, Cy Sneed and Geoff Blum
Chick-Fil-A: 369 S. Mason Road, Katy, TX 77450
12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Fans sporting Astros gear between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. will receive a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich entree.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

HOUSTON:
Players/broadcaster: Joe Biagini, Cy Sneed, Myles Straw, and Geoff Blum
Chick-Fil-A: 925 N. Loop W., Houston, TX 77008
3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16

HOUSTON:
Players/broadcaster: Joe Biagini, Dustin Garneau, Myles Straw, and Todd Kalas
Saint Arnold Brewing Company: 2000 Lyons Avenue, Houston, TX 77020
4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

ASTROLINE
Players/broadcaster: Joe Biagini, Dustin Garneau, and Todd Kalas
Pluckers: 1400 Shepherd Dr. Houston, TX
6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, click here.

ALSO SEE:

Astros players known to give back on and off the field
EMBED More News Videos

The Astros win big on and off the field

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonconroekatycorpus christimlbhouston astrosbaseballsports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Damp roads and dense fog for the morning drive
Fog may have caused woman to crash car into lake in Fort Bend Co.
8th grader's quick thinking helped save classmate's life
Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Timeline of Houston Astros cheating scandal
Iran announces arrests over downing of Ukrainian plane
Toyota recalls nearly 700K vehicles to fix faulty fuel pumps
Show More
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
Utah man gets locked inside 24-Hour Fitness
Teacher accused of mistreating child with special needs
Project to move I-45 being called 1 of nation's most wasteful
Teen brutally beaten in robbery over cell phone: Family
More TOP STORIES News