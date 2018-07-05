Here are the 5 worst contracts in Houston sports history

Typically when there's a Houston free agent or player to be re-signed, there will be errors made and money wasted. There isn't a formula or exact science to it.The worst contract conversations start innocently enough. Eventually, the debate starts. From there, the talk can turn into a full-fledged argument and maybe even a fight. Sports opinions can do this to us, especially when we are passionate. (We often forget fan is short for "fanatic.") With that in mind, here's our "Fab Five Flubs" in Houston sports history.At six years/$100 million, Carlos Lee was money wasted by a team who tried to bandage gaping wounds with toilet paper. The 2006 version of the Astros finished 1.5 games behind the eventual World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals in the division. Jeff Bagwell retired after the team didn't pick up his team option. Roger Clemens and Andy Pettite both left via free agency. Over his six years in Houston, Lee averaged 22 home runs, 88 RBIs, and a .286 batting average. Hardly worth the $100 million spent on him.