Hastings HS carries load for Alief area's football success

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Alief has always boasted some great athletes.

Hastings, Elsik and Taylor high schools have seen many top stars take their athletic careers beyond Leroy Crump Stadium.

Bobby Stuart laid the foundation for much of that success on the football field at Hastings High School. He coached the Bears for 20 seasons, with 14 state playoff appearances and a state runner-up in 1997. He retired with a record of 244-138-10.

Alief recently renamed the Hastings High School field house the Bobby Stuart Field House with a dedication coming up in June.

Last season, the Bears made it to the regional round and were led by an offensive senior duo of quarterback Javon Williams and defensive back JaCorey Benjamin.

The two will play one more high school football game when they play in the Bayou Bowl on June 8.

Report a correction or typo
