Harlem Globetrotters

Curly Neal, Harlem Globetrotters great, dies at 77

Curly Neal speaks during a ceremony as his No. 22 is retired by the world renowned Harlem Globetrotters Friday, Feb. 15, 2008 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

HOUSTON -- Fred "Curly" Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died. He was 77.

The Globetrotters said Neal died in his home outside of Houston on Thursday morning.

"We have lost one of the most genuine human beings the world has ever known," Globetrotters general manager Jeff Munn said in a statement on Twitter. "Curly's basketball skill was unrivaled by most, and his warm heart and huge smile brought joy to families worldwide."



Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963-85, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism. He became one of five Globetrotters to have his jersey retired when his No. 22 was lifted to the rafters during a special ceremony at Madison Square Garden in 2008.

Neal was a crowd favorite with his trademark shaved head, infectious smile and ability to dribble circles around would-be defenders. He was a key player during the Globetrotters' most popular era in the '70s and '80s, appearing on TV shows and specials like "The Ed Sullivan Show," "Love Boat" and "Gilligan's Island."

Neal and the Globetrotters also appeared in numerous TV commercials, episodes of "Scooby-Doo" and had their own cartoon series.

Neal was a star high school player in Greensboro, North Carolina, and led Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte to the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association title after averaging 23 points per game as a senior. He was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in a 2008 class that included North Carolina coach Roy Williams.

Neal also was inducted into the Globetrotters' Legends ring in 1993 and continued to make appearances for them as an "Ambassador of Goodwill."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstexasharlem globetrottersbasketball
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS
Former UH Cougar's Harlem Globetrotters number to be retired
Harlem Globetrotters offer free tickets to government workers
Harlem Globetrotters highlight Fertitta Center construction
Harlem Globetrotters bring anti-bullying campaign to Houston
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Traveled to these places? Texas issues self-quarantine order
LIVE: Houston mayor offers update on COVID-19 response
Harris Co. judge gives COVID-19 update on 2nd day of order
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Stay 'Houston Strong' by helping these charities' COVID-19 efforts
Houston-area surpasses 400 coronavirus cases
Houston sewer overflow reports double during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
46 new hospital beds added in Houston in midst of outbreak
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
How to file for unemployment benefits in Texas
Coronavirus could speed up Houston road construction
REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News