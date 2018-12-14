SPORTS

James Harden backs up bold outfit choice with big night over Lakers

EMBED </>More Videos

James Harden is turning heads again in his pregame outfit.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We know James Harden isn't afraid to make a fashion statement, but when you score a 50-point triple-double and make NBA history, we think you're allowed to glide into the Toyota Center dressed however you like.

The Beard turned heads for his attire before the Rockets defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 126-111 Thursday night.

The reigning MVP wore a matching snake skin print coat and shorts set, earning praise from some and raised eyebrows from others who had a lot of questions about what he was wearing.

But as we've seen before, Harden doesn't let anyone faze him when it comes to his style, whether it's before he hits the court or out and about at international fashion week events.

Harden has a penchant for bold prints and suiting.

Just look back at what he donned at the NBA Awards earlier this year in June.

He went with a tan overcoat and pants featuring big, bold flowers created custom by British designer Neil Barrett.

Some likened the outfit to a "cow" costume, mistaking the flowers for a cow's spots.

RELATED: Rockets showcase their fashionable outfits at NBA Awards


But regardless of how some felt about the look, it obviously won't be stopping Harden from strutting his stuff anytime soon.

As Harden's stylist Kesha McLeod told ABC13, the man knows what he wants.

"He's very expressive in what he wears. I don't want to say he loves everything. He definitely knows what he wants and that kind of keeps me on my toes. That's one of the reasons I like working with him," McLeod said over the summer.

And about that history we mentioned a little earlier: Harden is one of six players in NBA history to score 50 in a triple-double.

Do you, James.

SEE ALSO: Dressing an MVP: James Harden's stylist on his star style
EMBED More News Videos

Meet the woman behind James Harden's unique style

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsfashionNBALos Angeles LakersHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Marshall HS football dedicating title run to fallen teammate
Harden's 50-point triple-double leads Rockets over Lakers
Kristi Yamaguchi teaches special lesson for 1st graders
Rockets attempt to slow down Lakers
More Sports
Top Stories
Pastor explains decision to buy wife Lamborghini for anniversary
Man arrested for allegedly shooting 7-year-old boy in Katy
Sandy Hook receives threat on 6th anniversary of massacre
Farm tied to lettuce E. coli outbreak also recalling cauliflower
Michael Cohen to ABC News: 'I will not be the villain'
Marshall HS football dedicating title run to fallen teammate
Authorities searching for inmate who was released by mistake
Woman sues Royal Caribbean over husband's zip line death
Show More
Fish kill leaves strong stench in Kingwood neighborhood
Settlement reached over price gouging during Hurricane Harvey
Rapper caught on video getting hit by officer during arrest
Boykins pitches trash fee to pay for firefighters' raises
Loose spool involved in crash near Beltway North
More News