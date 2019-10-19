HAPPENING NOW: Disaster in 1st puts Astros behind in Game 5

Springer hit to the middle infield but got to first base safely due to an error. With Jose Altuve at bat, Yankees pitcher James Paxton's wild pitch advanced Springer to second. Altuve hit into a fielder's choice that sent Springer to third. And then, another passed ball by Paxton brought in the first run of the game.
1-0 #Astros. Yankee Stadium beyond uneasy. Fans fearing what’s next. #TakeItBack— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 18, 2019
In the Yankees' half of the first, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander got dinged on his second pitch of his outing, allowing a lead-off solo home run to DJ LaMahieu. That score was followed by a base hit by Aaron Judge. Gleyber Torres was next with a double to the corner in left, and Verlander had two baserunners and no outs.
But Verlander broke through with his first out: a strikeout of returning slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
The ease on the mound was short-lived. The next batter, Aaron Hicks, sent Yankee Stadium into an eruption with a three-run shot off of a slider hanging over the plate to the right field pole. Astros trailed 4-1 heading into the second inning.
Verlander gives a 3 run shot to Hicks that hit the RF foul pole. Yankees up 4 - 1 in 1st. #Astros will need an epic comeback tonight. Long game still ahead.— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) October 18, 2019
Justin Verlander has allowed four runs in the 1st inning for the first time (regular or Postseason) since August 11, 2014 against the Pirates. pic.twitter.com/WXpWxSNtN9— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 18, 2019
Carlos Correa led off the second with a walk to put the 'Stros on board. Yordan Alvarez, who got moved down the batting order to seventh in Game 5, battled Paxton to a swinging strikeout. No. 8 batter Robinson Chirinos followed suit, taking a three-pitch strikeout of his own. Jake Marisnick, who got the starting nod in centerfield, knocked in a blooper in shallow center for a base hit.
With two on, Springer returned to bat in a situation familiar from Game 4. He blasted a three-run homer in the third inning. This time, Paxton got the best of the former World Series MVP, striking out Springer and preventing any scoring threat by the 'Stros.
In Verlander's return to the mound in the second, the right-hander got Gio Urshela to fly out to center and Brett Gardner to groundout to third base, and LaMahieu to groundout to second. No further damage in the second.
The Astros, in desperation mode earlier than they wished, got an Altuve flyout to open the third. After a Michael Brantley strikeout, Bregman floated a line drive to center field for a base hit. But the 'Stros couldn't continue the threat after a popout in foul territory by Yuli Gurriel, who entered the game with only one hit in the series.
Verlander's third comprised of a Judge groundout to Bregman at third, a Torres flyout to center, and a groundout of Stanton, for his second straight 1-2-3 inning.
OK.. Verlander has settled down and sat down 8 straight. #Astros bats need to heat up. Where's Jobu? #TakeItBack— Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) October 19, 2019
Correa led off the fourth with a base hit through the infield to put a runner on. Alvarez continued his ALCS futility with a flyout to leftfield. Chrinos followed with his second three-pitch strikeout. Marisnick couldn't follow up his hit from the second inning by going down on a three-pitch strikeout as well.
A stretchout grab by Yuli Gurriel at first began the fourth inning for the Yankees. The out was by Hicks.
GAME 5 PREVIEW: Astros expect more hostile Yankees crowd
Outside of Wednesday's storms and the showers of heckles throughout the ALCS games in New York, the Houston Astros' visit to the Big Apple could be one of the best in the team's history.
Justin Verlander and the 'Stros are set up Friday night to deal the knockout blow to the New York Yankees and punch a ticket to the World Series, where the Washington Nationals await the winner of the series.
The #Astros have never won a 7 game series in 5 or fewer games. A nice piece of history on the line tonight for a special team. #TakeItBack— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 18, 2019
Uh oh. Altuve dance stretch is back @abc13houston #astros #TakeItBack https://t.co/ewYcqF4FJO pic.twitter.com/T3JTRbCCDt— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 18, 2019
Houston has momentum and the 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5, which will feature Verlander and his Game 2 opponent, Yankees starter James Paxton.
In that game, Paxton was yanked after two-and-a-third innings after giving up just four hits and a run.
Verlander similarly got dinged, giving up a two-run home run to Aaron Judge in the fourth inning.
A lot has changed since both pitchers exited Game 2: Carlos Correa's walk-off homer in extras to win Game 2; Gerrit Cole's steady shutdown of the Yankees bats in Game 3; and the eight-run offensive outburst to put Houston on the brink of a second World Series in Game 4.
SEE ALSO: We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
Outside of what's on the field, the Astros have had to face one of the most hostile road crowds in their recent history. Between debris thrown at Houston outfielders and the personal attacks at Game 4 starter Zack Greinke, the team wants nothing but to shut up a crowd that will assuredly be the most hostile of the Yankee Stadium games in the series.
SEE ALSO: Reports: Yankees fan removed after taunting Zack Greinke
Relief pitcher Will Harris recalled sensing the odor of beer on the mound, apparently the result of Yanks fans dousing Houston bullpen.
"I could smell a little Miller Lite when I was on the mound," Harris said with a smile. "But that's the way it goes. That comes with the territory."
Forever #LSU in purple and gold spikes at Yankee Stadium #astros Will Harris #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/gcMMR0Se06— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 18, 2019
If anything, it doesn't sound like the Astros are minding the crowd. When asked after Game 4 whether heckling a player about a personal problem was out of bounds, Josh Reddick thought about it in another way.
"No, I think winning three straight in their park is going to make a bigger statement than that," the outfielder said.
If things go south in Game 5 for the 'Stros, both teams return to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday. Game 7, if also necessary, is on Sunday.
Otherwise, Game 1 of the World Series is on Tuesday, with the surprise NL champion Nationals visiting the AL winner.
SEE ALSO:
Astros' Josh Reddick calls Yankees fans 'disrespectful' for throwing debris
See all the new murals after each Astros playoff win