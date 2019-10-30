HAPPENING NOW: Bregman gives Astros early lead in Game 6

More extra-base hits out of the leadoff spot in the #WorldSeries than anyone, ever. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/BgMHM3wIu0 — Little League (@LittleLeague) October 30, 2019

Alex Bregman of the @astros homered in the 1st inning off of Stephen Strasburg in Game 2, and he did the same thing tonight.



He's the first player ever to hit two 1st-inning #WorldSeries home runs off the same pitcher in his career.#TakeItBack — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 30, 2019

Alex Bregman's 1st-inning HR was his 10th career HR in the postseason, making him the 4th player in franchise history with 10+ postseason HR (also Springer, Altuve, Correa).



The Astros have now scored 18 1st-inning runs this postseason, 2nd-most for any team in one postseason. pic.twitter.com/1CVAwHULyP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2019

Soto tried to stare down Verlander. Didn’t work. Big out for the #Astros #TakeItBack — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 30, 2019

Got a little tense there. But JV gets the ground ball to stand 2. #TakeItBack @astros @abc13houston — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) October 30, 2019

George Springer, center field Jose Altuve, second base Michael Brantley, left field Yuli Gurriel, first base Yordan Alvarez, designated hitter Carlos Correa, shortstop Robinson Chirinos, catcher Josh Reddick, right field

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5655111" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve got a good luck gift from his friend, Houston Texan J.J. Watt, on the eve of a potential World Series title clincher.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5656118" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This is where some of your favorite Houston Astros players were spotted, and why Josh Reddick is just like us.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With a second World Series title within reach, the Houston Astros are trying to put away the Washington Nationals in Game 6. Here are the inning by inning highlights:Washington struck first, with Anthony Rendon singling in Trea Turner, the base runner from second.Verlander retired the side after going through the first four batters of the Nationals' order.The Astros led off their side of the inning with a first-pitch double off the top off the scoreboard in left field by George Springer, who then advanced to third on a wild pitch by Stephen Strasburg.With that swing, Springer has hit the most extra-base hits from the leadoff spot in World Series history, which is something the Little League organization adorably mentioned.Alex Bregman sent MMP into a frenzy with a solo home run to the Crawford Boxes.Strasburg retired the side after a near-homer by Yuli Gurriel that was caught against the visiting bullpen gate by Juan Soto.Bregman became the youngest American League player with three homers in a single World Series since Mickey Mantle in 1956. He is 25 years and 213 days old.Verlander threw a one-two-three inning, retiring the six, seven and eight hitters in the Washington batting order. He also recorded his first strikeout of the game.Strasburg countered with a one-two-three inning of his own, inducing three groundouts.Verlander allowed the first two walks of his night, including a battle with Rendon in a 10-pitch at-bat. J.V. got out of the jam with an inning-ending Juan Soto groundout to Altuve.Strasburg reached 34 pitches by the end of this inning. He retired Josh Reddick, Springer and Altuve in order.Verlander gave up a lead-off hit to Howie Kendrick: a liner that floated over Carlos Correa in the middle infield. After allowing a walk, J.V. regrouped with a strikeout and a flyout to Brantley in the corner to left.Winning a World Series championship is not an easy pursuit, despite how the Houston Astros made it look in the three games they won in Washington.Tuesday night, the Astros and Nationals return to Minute Maid Park, with the home team on the brink of its second world championship in three seasons.It remains to be seen whether the Astros' ball park will prove to be a haunted house for the home team given the first two games ended with Washington wins.But, with Houston re-discovering its swing up and down the lineup, and with steady, dependable bullpen arms, the Astros can realize a season-long mission to take it back.In order to take it back, Houston's pitching ace Justin Verlander will most likely have to get that World Series winning decision that has alluded him his entire career.Verlander took the loss in Game 2 against the Nationals, allowing four earned runs in six innings pitched.J.V. also got limited run support in that game, in which opposing pitcher Stephen Strasburg had a steady outing. Despite that, only three runs crossed the plate.If Verlander has a chance in Game 6, the potential clincher, Houston will have to wake the bats early like their three victories this series."The offense comes and goes. You have slumps. But when their clicking on all cylinders, it's pretty special to watch. So, definitely nice to see a couple of guys come up and come through in big moments. Offense is always welcome," said Verlander ahead of Game 6.