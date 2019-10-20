HAPPENING NOW: Astros with early Game 6 lead after Yuli Gurriel's HR

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a few eventful days in the Bronx that was filled with drama, fan heckling and actual baseball being played, the ALCS heads back to Houston.Brad Peacock was the starting pitcher in a bullpen day, and it was a quick one-two-three inning that only took seven pitches. It was one strikeout and two routine ground balls for the Astros infield.Altuve reached second base on a line drive that went to the centerfield wall. After Brantley popped out to center, Alex Bregmanhad a free trip to first base that sent Yuli Gurriel to the plate with two runners on base.Gurriel blasted the ball to the Crawford boxes in the bottom of the first to give the Astros an early 3-0 lead. This was desperately needed as Gurriel was in a slump at the plate.The Yankees made their presence felt early as well after scoring on a RBI single from Gary Sanchez with two outs. Didi Gregorius started the momentum with a double to deep right field.Peacock was pulled with two outs in the second after giving Gio Urshela a free trip to first base. Josh James replaced Peacock and struck out Brett Gardner to get out of the jam.Josh Reddick said he felt disrespected by Yankees fans who were throwing trash and other items on the field during the game. A fan was kicked out for allegedly heckling Zack Greinke ahead of Game 4 about his social anxiety disorder.RELATED:The Astros won two of three games in the Bronx and are one game away from advancing to their second World Series in three years.Game 5 was a possible clincher for the 'Stros, but they were never able to recover from a disastrous first inning when the foul ball pole was the ultimate difference with Aaron Hicks' three-run home run.That first inning from Justin Verlander was uncharacteristic and something he had never done as an Astro. But with the ALCS headed back to Houston, the 'Stros are confident in their chances to close it out in front of their home crowd.RELATED:"It's going to be so much fun playing at Minute Maid," Alex Bregman said."We got to go back home and finish the job," Carlos Correa said.The Astros are turning to their bullpen for Game 6. Brad Peacock will start the day on the mound, and we'll have to wait and see who replaces him from there. Should there be a Game 7, it seems that ace Gerrit Cole would take the mound.It would be a welcome sign for the Astros if they could succeed with runners in scoring position. According to Amal Shah, the Astros are a disappointing 4-39 with runners in scoring position through five ALCS games.