HAPPENING NOW: Astros with early Game 4 lead after strong first inning

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) -- The Astros grabbed their first win of the 2019 World Series Friday night with a 4-1 Game 3 victory, but there's still work to be done.

Jose Urquidy has been called on to take the mound for the 'Stros in Game 4 Saturday night. With Game 4 essentially being another do-or-die game for the Astros, A.J. Hinch and company seem confident in the rookie pitcher's abilities.

Altuve started the night with a single that just got past Trea Turner after George Springer struck out in lead-off. Brantley followed Altuve's footsteps with a blooper to centerfield.

Bregman continued the Astros' momentum with a line-drive single to left field that brought Altuve home to give the Astros a 1-0 lead. Yuli Gurriel continued the strong first inning with another RBI single. Anthony Rendon dove for the ball but couldn't make the throw to first base in time, sending Bregman home for a 2-0 lead.

Nationals' pitcher Patrick Corbin's struggles continued as he walked Carlos Correa, loading the bases with just one out. A double play from third to first ended the inning, leaving the score at 2-0.

Rendon hit a single hard to left field with two outs to start the night for the Nationals, and Bregman caught a line drive from Juan Soto to end the first inning.

Urquidy is making history Saturday night. He is the first rookie pitcher in franchise history to start a World Series game, and just the third Mexican-American pitcher to start a World Series Game.

ABC13 sports reporter Bob Slovak ran into Houston legend Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale ahead of Saturday's game, and he's still confident in the Astros's chances going forward.

The Astros's bullpen dominated Friday's Game 3 victory, entering for Zack Greinke after his strong four-and-two-third's-innings performance. The combination of Will Harris, Josh James, Brad Peacock, Joe Smith and Roberto Osuna threw for seven strikeouts and only surrendered two hits. In what is a bullpen day for the Astros in Game 4, another strong outing will be needed to tie the series.

An Astros win Saturday night would guarantee the World Series returning to Houston for at least a Game 6. But for right now, the focus is solely on Game 4 as the Astros's confidence has yet to waver.

Jake Marisnick has been inserted into the starting lineup in place of Josh Reddick. Marisnick will be at centerfield, while Springer shifts to right field.
