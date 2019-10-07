HAPPENING NOW: Astros trail late in ALDS Game 3 vs. Tampa Bay

Miley up in the bullpen. #Astros show their hand a bit if they have to play game 4 Tuesday. #TakeItBack — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 7, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros drew first blood with a solo home run by Jose Altuve in the first inning of ALDS Game 3, but Zack Greinke gave up a three-run home run in the second.Houston, up 2-0 and with the potential to sweep into the AL Championship Series on Monday, fell behind 3-1 heading into the third inning.In the second inning, Greinke gave up a single to Avisail Garcia. After a ground out and a hit-by-a-pitch to Travis d'Arnaud, Kevin Kiermaier smashed home run to right-center field.Greinke gave up two more solo shots, one to Ji-Man Choi in the third and another to Brandon Lowe in the fourth.Greinke's afternoon ended with 3.2 innings pitched, five hits, five earned runs and five strikeouts on 61 pitches.After Lowe's home run, the Rays added three more in the fourth inning. Astros were behind 8-1.Manager A.J. Hinch looked to the bullpen, first with Hector Rondon, who gave up a hit on just five pitches. Rondon was then relieved by Wade Miley, who is ordinarily the Astros' fourth starting pitcher in the rotation.After a scoreless fifth for both teams, the Astros started the sixth inning with back-to-back hits by Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez. The following hitter, Yuli Gurriel, hit a bouncer past the infield to drive in Bregman and Alvarez, cutting the deficit 8-3.In the home half of the sixth, Miley gave up a home run to the first batter of the inning Willy Adames. The Astros' deficit widened, 9-3.After a scoreless seventh for the Astros, the Rays dug more into Miley, with two base hits in their side of the inning. Joe Smith entered in relief with two baserunners and one out. The Rays added another run off of a d'Arnaud sacrifice fly to right, making it 10-3.The Houston Astros have the chance to sweep their way into the American League Championship Series Monday, on the arm of Zack Greinke.An ace on any other team, Greinke last started on Sept. 25 in Seattle where he was two outs away from completing a no-hitter.Greinke's Astros earned two hard-fought victories in Houston to start off the AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole put on historic pitching performances to set up their former Cy Young Award-winning teammate.Greinke, who is a Florida native, enters the matinee Game 3 playing in eight career postseason matchups, with a 3-4 record, all during his time in the National League.He goes up against a friendly face in the Astros' past, starting pitcher Charlie Morton.Morton, who is the only pitcher to win two Game 7s in the same postseason when he was an Astro, is 16-6 in his first season with the Rays. He last started in last week's AL Wild Card Game that helped send Tampa Bay into the ALDS.If Houston clinches Monday, the team will head to its third straight ALCS. The Astros await the winner of the Twins-Yankees series, with New York leading 2-0.