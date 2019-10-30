HAPPENING NOW: Astros on brink of World Series title in Game 6

George Springer, center field Jose Altuve, second base Michael Brantley, left field Yuli Gurriel, first base Yordan Alvarez, designated hitter Carlos Correa, shortstop Robinson Chirinos, catcher Josh Reddick, right field

Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve got a good luck gift from his friend, Houston Texan J.J. Watt, on the eve of a potential World Series title clincher.

This is where some of your favorite Houston Astros players were spotted, and why Josh Reddick is just like us.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Winning a World Series championship is not an easy pursuit, despite how the Houston Astros made it look in the three games they won in Washington.Tuesday night, the Astros and Nationals return to Minute Maid Park, with the home team on the brink of its second world championship in three seasons.It remains to be seen whether the Astros' ball park will prove to be a haunted house for the home team given the first two games ended with Washington wins.But, with Houston re-discovering its swing up and down the lineup, and with steady, dependable bullpen arms, the Astros can realize a season-long mission to take it back.In order to take it back, Houston's pitching ace Justin Verlander will most likely have to get that World Series winning decision that has alluded him his entire career.Verlander took the loss in Game 2 against the Nationals, allowing four earned runs in six innings pitched.J.V. also got limited run support in that game, in which opposing pitcher Stephen Strasburg had a steady outing. Despite that, only three runs crossed the plate.If Verlander has a chance in Game 6, the potential clincher, Houston will have to wake the bats early like their three victories this series."The offense comes and goes. You have slumps. But when their clicking on all cylinders, it's pretty special to watch. So, definitely nice to see a couple of guys come up and come through in big moments. Offense is always welcome," said Verlander ahead of Game 6.