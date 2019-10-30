world series

HAPPENING NOW: Astros on brink of World Series title in Game 6

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Winning a World Series championship is not an easy pursuit, despite how the Houston Astros made it look in the three games they won in Washington.

Tuesday night, the Astros and Nationals return to Minute Maid Park, with the home team on the brink of its second world championship in three seasons.

It remains to be seen whether the Astros' ball park will prove to be a haunted house for the home team given the first two games ended with Washington wins.

But, with Houston re-discovering its swing up and down the lineup, and with steady, dependable bullpen arms, the Astros can realize a season-long mission to take it back.

In order to take it back, Houston's pitching ace Justin Verlander will most likely have to get that World Series winning decision that has alluded him his entire career.

Verlander took the loss in Game 2 against the Nationals, allowing four earned runs in six innings pitched.

J.V. also got limited run support in that game, in which opposing pitcher Stephen Strasburg had a steady outing. Despite that, only three runs crossed the plate.

If Verlander has a chance in Game 6, the potential clincher, Houston will have to wake the bats early like their three victories this series.

"The offense comes and goes. You have slumps. But when their clicking on all cylinders, it's pretty special to watch. So, definitely nice to see a couple of guys come up and come through in big moments. Offense is always welcome," said Verlander ahead of Game 6.

THE ASTROS' GAME 6 STARTING LINEUP:
  1. George Springer, center field
  2. Jose Altuve, second base
  3. Michael Brantley, left field
  4. Yuli Gurriel, first base
  5. Yordan Alvarez, designated hitter
  6. Carlos Correa, shortstop
  7. Robinson Chirinos, catcher
  8. Josh Reddick, right field


SEE ALSO:

JJ Watt gives Altuve good luck gift before Game 6
EMBED More News Videos

Houston Astros slugger Jose Altuve got a good luck gift from his friend, Houston Texan J.J. Watt, on the eve of a potential World Series title clincher.



Where some Astros hung out after returning home to Houston
EMBED More News Videos

This is where some of your favorite Houston Astros players were spotted, and why Josh Reddick is just like us.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonworld seriesmlbhouston astroswashington nationals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD SERIES
Astros fan travels from London to watch World Series
The NFL tribute to Altuve and Judge's height difference
Astros fan takes out ad to thank classy Nationals fans
Alex Bregman's lucky shirt is back for Game 6!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother and her 3 children found dead inside Deer Park home
Messy weather, 30-degree temp plunge in Houston Wednesday
Alleged drunk driver kills woman's only child
Alex Bregman's lucky shirt is back for Game 6!
Astros fan travels from London to watch World Series
J.J. Watt shows support for Astros post-surgery
Astros fan takes out ad to thank classy Nationals fans
Show More
Does this Astros fan look like Jose Altuve to you?
The NFL tribute to Altuve and Judge's height difference
Bud Light sends hero who took Astros homer to stomach to Game 6
Houston artists creates good luck statue ahead of Game 6
Rockets fan and girlfriend accused in punch of Pelicans coach
More TOP STORIES News