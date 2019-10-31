Astros lead Nationals midway through World Series Game 7

6TH INNING
Greinke. Is. Dealing. Through 67 pitches in six innings, the Game 7 starter has allowed just one hit. He got another one-two-three inning.
5TH INNING
Greinke allowed his first walk of the night, but retired the side unscratched. He reached 59 pitches through five.
With two runners on base, Correa knocked a two-out liner down the third base line and off Anthony Rendon's glove, which sent Gurriel home and advanced Yordan Alvarez to third. Astros extended the lead 2-0.
4TH INNING
Greinke faced the minimum 12 batters through this inning, which included two great groundouts by the pitcher.
Another two base-runners were left stranded in the home half of the inning. Josh Reddick made contact and George Springer drew a walk. Scherzer reached 76 pitches at the end of the fourth.
3RD INNING
Greinke reached 28 pitches thrown and the minimum nine batters faced by the end of another one-two-three inning.
Jose Altuve led off with a single and Alex Bregman drew a walk, but neither got home. Scherzer retired the side and the Astros, at this point, left five base-runners on.
2ND INNING
Despite 21-year-old Juan Soto connecting on a hit, Greinke retired the numbers four, five and six hitters of the Nationals order. Greinke got Soto out on a double play and induced a grounder to retire the inning.
Yuli Gurriel and the Astros struck first with a solo home run to lead off the second inning. Astros took the lead 1-0.
Yuli Gurriel gives the Astros a 1-0 lead with a 2nd-inning HR - the team that scores 1st is 25-14 in winner-take-all World Series games.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 31, 2019
Gurriel is the 3rd player born in Cuba with a HR in a winner-take-all World Series game, joining Tony Pérez (1975) and Bert Campaneris (1973). pic.twitter.com/In8iWtXLIo
But, as has been the issue in other games, the 'Stros could not convert with two runners on base. Yordan Alvarez got on with a hit, followed by another by Carlos Correa. The Astros' 1-0 lead held at the end of the inning.
1ST INNING
Zack Greinke threw only eight pitches to get through his one-two-three inning.
In return, the Astros offense could only draw a walk out of Max Scherzer. Scoreless after one.
