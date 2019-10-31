world series

Astros lead Nationals midway through World Series Game 7

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have one last chance at winning their second world championship in three season in Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals. Here's the inning by inning highlights in descending order:

6TH INNING

Greinke. Is. Dealing. Through 67 pitches in six innings, the Game 7 starter has allowed just one hit. He got another one-two-three inning.

5TH INNING

Greinke allowed his first walk of the night, but retired the side unscratched. He reached 59 pitches through five.

With two runners on base, Correa knocked a two-out liner down the third base line and off Anthony Rendon's glove, which sent Gurriel home and advanced Yordan Alvarez to third. Astros extended the lead 2-0.

4TH INNING

Greinke faced the minimum 12 batters through this inning, which included two great groundouts by the pitcher.

Another two base-runners were left stranded in the home half of the inning. Josh Reddick made contact and George Springer drew a walk. Scherzer reached 76 pitches at the end of the fourth.

3RD INNING

Greinke reached 28 pitches thrown and the minimum nine batters faced by the end of another one-two-three inning.

Jose Altuve led off with a single and Alex Bregman drew a walk, but neither got home. Scherzer retired the side and the Astros, at this point, left five base-runners on.

2ND INNING

Despite 21-year-old Juan Soto connecting on a hit, Greinke retired the numbers four, five and six hitters of the Nationals order. Greinke got Soto out on a double play and induced a grounder to retire the inning.

Yuli Gurriel and the Astros struck first with a solo home run to lead off the second inning. Astros took the lead 1-0.



But, as has been the issue in other games, the 'Stros could not convert with two runners on base. Yordan Alvarez got on with a hit, followed by another by Carlos Correa. The Astros' 1-0 lead held at the end of the inning.

1ST INNING
Zack Greinke threw only eight pitches to get through his one-two-three inning.

In return, the Astros offense could only draw a walk out of Max Scherzer. Scoreless after one.

