Astros lead Nationals midway through World Series Game 7

Yuli Gurriel gives the Astros a 1-0 lead with a 2nd-inning HR - the team that scores 1st is 25-14 in winner-take-all World Series games.



Gurriel is the 3rd player born in Cuba with a HR in a winner-take-all World Series game, joining Tony Pérez (1975) and Bert Campaneris (1973). pic.twitter.com/In8iWtXLIo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 31, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros have one last chance at winning their second world championship in three season in Game 7 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals. Here's the inning by inning highlights in descending order:Greinke. Is. Dealing. Through 67 pitches in six innings, the Game 7 starter has allowed just one hit. He got another one-two-three inning.Greinke allowed his first walk of the night, but retired the side unscratched. He reached 59 pitches through five.With two runners on base, Correa knocked a two-out liner down the third base line and off Anthony Rendon's glove, which sent Gurriel home and advanced Yordan Alvarez to third.Greinke faced the minimum 12 batters through this inning, which included two great groundouts by the pitcher.Another two base-runners were left stranded in the home half of the inning. Josh Reddick made contact and George Springer drew a walk. Scherzer reached 76 pitches at the end of the fourth.Greinke reached 28 pitches thrown and the minimum nine batters faced by the end of another one-two-three inning.Jose Altuve led off with a single and Alex Bregman drew a walk, but neither got home. Scherzer retired the side and the Astros, at this point, left five base-runners on.Despite 21-year-old Juan Soto connecting on a hit, Greinke retired the numbers four, five and six hitters of the Nationals order. Greinke got Soto out on a double play and induced a grounder to retire the inning.Yuli Gurriel and the Astros struck first with a solo home run to lead off the second inning.But, as has been the issue in other games, the 'Stros could not convert with two runners on base. Yordan Alvarez got on with a hit, followed by another by Carlos Correa. The Astros' 1-0 lead held at the end of the inning.Zack Greinke threw only eight pitches to get through his one-two-three inning.In return, the Astros offense could only draw a walk out of Max Scherzer. Scoreless after one.