HAPPENING NOW: Astros lead early in World Series Game 1

The Cole Train has MMP rocking. Cole 10 pitches. Back to back K’s to end T1st. #TakeItBack @abc13houston — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) October 23, 2019

Yuli does it again. 2 run double off the wall. 2-0 #Astros #TakeItBack — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 23, 2019

#Astros give Cole a 2 run lead and they’ve ignited the loudest crowd in baseball. 1st inning gets an A+#TakeItBack — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 23, 2019

Cole gives up monster shot to Zimmerman in 2nd. #Astros lead 2-1. Yordan leading off @Astros 2nd. @Abc13Houston — Bob Slovak (@BobSlovak13) October 23, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's time.After 162 games of the regular season and seven hard-fought wins in the postseason, the Houston Astros are four victories away from making good on their season-long mission to "take it back."The Astros and Washington Nationals, the National League champions, square off for Game 1 Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.Houston sends in pitcher Gerrit Cole to start. He'll go up against Max Scherzer, the Nationals hurler from a rotation of high-end aces.The Astros defense faced early trouble after Cole allowed a lead-off base hit by Trea Turner, who then stole second base. But in 10 pitches, the unstoppable ace induced a bunt popout and two strikeouts to end the side.After George Springer led off with a full-count walk, Jose Altuve picked up where he left off from his ALCS heroics, sending a line drive to left field. Michael Brantley took a strikeout, but during Alex Bregman's at-bat, Springer pounced on third base on a Scherzer wild pitch. Bregman struck out, but Altuve was able to safely steal second.The next batter, Yuli Gurriel, made Scherzer pay on a fastball in the zone for a double to deep left-centerfield, scoring Springer and Altuve.The Nats retired the side with a strikeout of Carlos Correa.The Nationals got on the board with a solo homer to center by Ryan Zimmerman, who is a member of the team since the Expos moved to Washington in 2005.Yordan Alvarez led off the home half with a walk, before Martin Maldonado flied out to right and Josh Reddick popped out to the shallow outfield. Springer battled to a full count but struck out on a check swing.Check back to this post for updates from the game.