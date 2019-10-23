world series

HAPPENING NOW: Astros lead early in World Series Game 1

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's time.

After 162 games of the regular season and seven hard-fought wins in the postseason, the Houston Astros are four victories away from making good on their season-long mission to "take it back."

The Astros and Washington Nationals, the National League champions, square off for Game 1 Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

Houston sends in pitcher Gerrit Cole to start. He'll go up against Max Scherzer, the Nationals hurler from a rotation of high-end aces.

RELATED: 14 Astros players making their World Series debut

1ST INNING

The Astros defense faced early trouble after Cole allowed a lead-off base hit by Trea Turner, who then stole second base. But in 10 pitches, the unstoppable ace induced a bunt popout and two strikeouts to end the side.



After George Springer led off with a full-count walk, Jose Altuve picked up where he left off from his ALCS heroics, sending a line drive to left field. Michael Brantley took a strikeout, but during Alex Bregman's at-bat, Springer pounced on third base on a Scherzer wild pitch. Bregman struck out, but Altuve was able to safely steal second.

The next batter, Yuli Gurriel, made Scherzer pay on a fastball in the zone for a double to deep left-centerfield, scoring Springer and Altuve. Astros took the early lead, 2-0. The Nats retired the side with a strikeout of Carlos Correa.




2ND INNING

The Nationals got on the board with a solo homer to center by Ryan Zimmerman, who is a member of the team since the Expos moved to Washington in 2005. The Astros lead was cut, 2-1.



Yordan Alvarez led off the home half with a walk, before Martin Maldonado flied out to right and Josh Reddick popped out to the shallow outfield. Springer battled to a full count but struck out on a check swing.

Check back to this post for updates from the game.

Jose Altuve sends Houston Astros to World Series
Houston Astros advance to World Series for 2nd time in 3 years



Carlos Correa's flapjacks and other Astros' pregame rituals
As the 'Stros head into the 2019 World Series, we asked some of them if they had any rituals or superstitions before the game.

