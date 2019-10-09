HAPPENING NOW: Astros in early Game 4 hole as JV roughed up

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the Astros starting Justin Verlander on short rest while also needing more production at the bat, Houston began Game 4 facing reliever Diego Castillo, who got the nod to start but not to go past the an inning or two.In the first inning, George Springer led off with a base hit, leaving Michael Brantley and Jose Altuve to get him to second. Both hitters, though, struck out. Clean up hitter Alex Bregman faced the same fate, with the team retiring without any runs on the board.Tommy Pham was able to get a solo HR off Verlander in the first inning on his seventh pitch of the game. That one run was already more than any that Verlander surrendered in Game 1.Avisail Garcia got on base with a single, and Ji-man Choi was walked by Verlander. Travis d'Arnaud and Joey Wendle both sent runners home to give the Rays a 3-0 lead early. It took Verlander 32 pitches to get through the first inning.James "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is in attendance for Game 4, and ABC13's Bob Slovak talked to him. McIngvale said he has faith in the Astros' bats after that rough start from Verlander.As expected, the Rays pulled Castilo early, being replaced by Ryan Yarbrough in the second inning.The third inning was extremely easy for Yarbrough, taking less than 10 pitches to get through Springer, Chirinos and Brantley. Two of the three ground-outs went directly to the pitchers' mound.Jose Altuve started the fourth inning with a lead-off single. Yordan Alvarez then sent it deep to the outfield and Altuve attempted scoring from first base, but was called out at home plate. Yuli Gurriel had Alvarez at third plate to bring him home, but hit a ground-out to Nick Anderson.Willy Adames started the bottom of the fourth with a HR off Verlander, giving the Rays a 4-0 lead.Verlander was pulled with two outs in the fourth inning. His day finished with 3.2 innings pitched, seven hits, four earned runs and three walks on 84 pitches. Josh James replaced him."If everything doesn't go well, we also have Gerrit Cole," Verlander said of his platoon-mate and possibly only competition for this year's Cy Young race. "That's a pretty great luxury to have. But I'm going to approach it like the first game and any other playoff game I've ever pitched."Right after the Game 3 loss, Verlander said he's "gonna treat it like it's win or go home.""He's ready. It's his game," manager A.J. Hinch agreed.Verlander was the Game 1 starter in Houston, where he pitched seven innings, gave up just one hit, and struck out eight batters on 100 pitches.What the Astros need most of all is production at the plate. Houston was held to three runs in Game 3. In Games 1 and 2, the typically offensive-minded 'Stros were able to plate six and three runs, respectively, buoyed by Verlander and Cole's performances on the mound.If necessary, the series returns to Houston for Game 5 on Thursday.