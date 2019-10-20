HAPPENING NOW: Astros hanging onto Game 6 lead with Yuli Gurriel's HR

This place is rocking! Yuli 3 run HR. Clutch hitting will decide it. 3-0 #Astros #TakeItBack — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 20, 2019

Ryan Pressly told us after game 4 he finally felt like himself again. Described long road back after knee procedure. Had to overcome bad habits from pitching with the injury. Very tough to see him gobble off the field #Astros #TakeItBack — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 20, 2019

Reddick that was marvelous — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) October 20, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After a few eventful days in the Bronx that was filled with drama, fan heckling and actual baseball being played, the ALCS heads back to Houston.Brad Peacock was the starting pitcher in a bullpen day, and it was a quick one-two-three inning that only took seven pitches. It was one strikeout and two routine ground balls for the Astros infield.Altuve reached second base on a line drive that went to the centerfield wall. After Brantley popped out to center, Alex Bregman had a free trip to first base that sent Yuli Gurriel to the plate with two runners on base.Gurriel blasted the ball to the Crawford boxes in the bottom of the first to give the Astros an early 3-0 lead. This was desperately needed as Gurriel was in a slump at the plate.The Yankees made their presence felt early as well after scoring on a RBI single from Gary Sanchez with two outs. Didi Gregorius started the momentum with a double to deep right field.Peacock was pulled with two outs in the second after giving Gio Urshela a free trip to first base. Josh James replaced Peacock and struck out Brett Gardner to get out of the jam.James walked Judge in the third, and Gleyber Torres got a single on a blooper to left center field. Aaron Hicks flew out to right field and James proceeded to walk Edwin Encarnacion, loading the bases as Ryan Pressly was called in to replace James.Pressly escaped the bases loaded jam by tagging Gregorius out, but had a noticeable limp heading to the dugout. It was announced that Pressly would be day-to-day with knee soreness.A lead-off walk to Springer began the bottom of the third, but three straight outs from Altuve, Brantley and Bregman left Springer on second, leaving yet another stranded runner in scoring position.Urshela hit a home run to right field that cut the Astros' lead to 3-2. On the very next at-bat, Brett Gardner also sent one to right field that barely was a foul ball. Fans inside Minute Maid Park held their breath.Gardner then got a single to left field and the tying run was on base. Jose Urquidy escaped trouble by striking out Aaron Judge, and Urquidy showed some emotion after the big strikeout.Yordan Alvarez struck out to end the fourth, continuing his disastrous drought during the postseason. Up to that point, Alvarez only had one hit in the ALCS.To begin the bottom of the fifth, Martin Maldonado beat out a bunt for a single just by a hair. A.J. Hinch challenged the original call of Maldonado being called out. Springer grounded into a double play to conclude the fifth.After Urquidy walked Sanchez, Urshela came to the plate. He had hit a home run off Urquidy in the fourth that cut the Astros' lead to two. Urshela would get on base for the third time Saturday with a single, putting two on base with only one out.Gardner blasted a line drive to right field, but Josh Reddick had a highlight diving catch to save what could've resulted in runs for the Yankees. Reddick's teammates saluted his play from the dugout.Will Harris entered the game in place of Urquidy after the diving catch from Reddick. It only took Harris one pitch to escape the sixth inning, leaving the Yankees 1-6 with runners in scoring position at that point.Altuve was walked by Tommy Kahnle to begin the bottom of the sixth, and a ground ball to right field gave Brantley a single while moving Altuve to third with zero outs.Bregman got his first RBI of the ALCS on an RBI single that sent Altuve home. The ground ball got Brantley out, but Bregman beat out the throw to first base and halted a double play.Gurriel grounded out to Kahnle, but it sent Bregman to second with two outs and Correa at the plate. Correa struck out but it was on a wild pitch, giving him the opportunity to run to first base and be called safe. It moved Brantley to third.Correa stole second during Alvarez's at-bat, but Alvarez's slump continued as he struck out yet again to send the game to the seventh.Josh Reddick said he felt disrespected by Yankees fans who were throwing trash and other items on the field during the game. A fan was kicked out for allegedly heckling Zack Greinke ahead of Game 4 about his social anxiety disorder.RELATED:The Astros won two of three games in the Bronx and are one game away from advancing to their second World Series in three years.Game 5 was a possible clincher for the 'Stros, but they were never able to recover from a disastrous first inning when the foul ball pole was the ultimate difference with Aaron Hicks' three-run home run.That first inning from Justin Verlander was uncharacteristic and something he had never done as an Astro. But with the ALCS headed back to Houston, the 'Stros are confident in their chances to close it out in front of their home crowd.RELATED:"It's going to be so much fun playing at Minute Maid," Alex Bregman said."We got to go back home and finish the job," Carlos Correa said.The Astros are turning to their bullpen for Game 6. Brad Peacock will start the day on the mound, and we'll have to wait and see who replaces him from there. Should there be a Game 7, it seems that ace Gerrit Cole would take the mound.It would be a welcome sign for the Astros if they could succeed with runners in scoring position. According to Amal Shah, the Astros are a disappointing 4-39 with runners in scoring position through five ALCS games.