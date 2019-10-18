HAPPENING NOW: Astros behind early after Verlander allows 2 HRs

Springer hit to the middle infield but got to first base safely due to an error. With Jose Altuve at bat, Yankees pitcher James Paxton's wild pitch advanced Springer to second. Altuve hit into a fielder's choice that sent Springer to third. And then, another passed ball by Paxton brought in the first run of the game.
1-0 #Astros. Yankee Stadium beyond uneasy. Fans fearing what’s next. #TakeItBack— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 18, 2019
In the Yankees' half of the first, Astros pitcher Justin Verlander got dinged on his second pitch of his outing, allowing a lead-off solo home run to Dustin LaMahieu. That score was followed by a base hit by Aaron Judge. Gleyber Torres was next with a double to the corner in left, and Verlander had two baserunners and no outs.
But Verlander broke through with his first out: a strikeout of returning slugger Giancarlo Stanton.
The ease on the mound was short-lived. The next batter, Aaron Hicks, sent Yankee Stadium into an eruption with a three-run shot off of a slider hanging over the plate to the right field pole. Astros trailed 4-1 heading into the second inning.
Justin Verlander has allowed four runs in the 1st inning for the first time (regular or Postseason) since August 11, 2014 against the Pirates. pic.twitter.com/WXpWxSNtN9— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 18, 2019
Carlos Correa led off the second with a walk to put the 'Stros on board.
GAME 5 PREVIEW: Astros expect more hostile Yankees crowd
Outside of Wednesday's storms and the showers of heckles throughout the ALCS games in New York, the Houston Astros' visit to the Big Apple could be one of the best in the team's history.
Justin Verlander and the 'Stros are set up Friday night to deal the knockout blow to the New York Yankees and punch a ticket to the World Series, where the Washington Nationals await the winner of the series.
The #Astros have never won a 7 game series in 5 or fewer games. A nice piece of history on the line tonight for a special team. #TakeItBack— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 18, 2019
Uh oh. Altuve dance stretch is back @abc13houston #astros #TakeItBack https://t.co/ewYcqF4FJO pic.twitter.com/T3JTRbCCDt— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 18, 2019
Houston has momentum and the 3-1 series lead heading into Game 5, which will feature Verlander and his Game 2 opponent, Yankees starter James Paxton.
In that game, Paxton was yanked after two-and-a-third innings after giving up just four hits and a run.
Verlander similarly got dinged, giving up a two-run home run to Aaron Judge in the fourth inning.
A lot has changed since both pitchers exited Game 2: Carlos Correa's walk-off homer in extras to win Game 2; Gerrit Cole's steady shutdown of the Yankees bats in Game 3; and the eight-run offensive outburst to put Houston on the brink of a second World Series in Game 4.
SEE ALSO: We know who he is! Meet 'Nervously Excited Astros Fan'
Outside of what's on the field, the Astros have had to face one of the most hostile road crowds in their recent history. Between debris thrown at Houston outfielders and the personal attacks at Game 4 starter Zack Greinke, the team wants nothing but to shut up a crowd that will assuredly be the most hostile of the Yankee Stadium games in the series.
SEE ALSO: Reports: Yankees fan removed after taunting Zack Greinke
Relief pitcher Will Harris recalled sensing the odor of beer on the mound, apparently the result of Yanks fans dousing Houston bullpen.
"I could smell a little Miller Lite when I was on the mound," Harris said with a smile. "But that's the way it goes. That comes with the territory."
Forever #LSU in purple and gold spikes at Yankee Stadium #astros Will Harris #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/gcMMR0Se06— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) October 18, 2019
If anything, it doesn't sound like the Astros are minding the crowd. When asked after Game 4 whether heckling a player about a personal problem was out of bounds, Josh Reddick thought about it in another way.
"No, I think winning three straight in their park is going to make a bigger statement than that," the outfielder said.
If things go south in Game 5 for the 'Stros, both teams return to Houston for Game 6 on Saturday. Game 7, if also necessary, is on Sunday.
Otherwise, Game 1 of the World Series is on Tuesday, with the surprise NL champion Nationals visiting the AL winner.
