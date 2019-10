HAPPENING NOW: Astros and Cole rolling with lead in Game 5

First hit since the first? Wow. Been a minute — David Nuño (@DavidNunoABC13) October 11, 2019

Wins, 17 : Cole has not lost since May 22 in a 9-4 loss against the Chicago White Sox. He allowed seven hits and six earned runs in five innings of work. Since then, he's peeled off impressive win after impressive win.

: Cole has not lost since May 22 in a 9-4 loss against the Chicago White Sox. He allowed seven hits and six earned runs in five innings of work. Since then, he's peeled off impressive win after impressive win. Home wins, 10: Before taming the Rays in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park, Cole pitched eight innings in a 3-2 win over Texas on Sept. 8. That was his last home win before the postseason.

Before taming the Rays in Game 2 at Minute Maid Park, Cole pitched eight innings in a 3-2 win over Texas on Sept. 8. That was his last home win before the postseason. Games with double-digit strikeouts, 10 : He also struck 15 batters in one game not too long ago - Sept. 8 in that famously laughable 21-1 destruction of Seattle.

: He also struck 15 batters in one game not too long ago - Sept. 8 in that famously laughable 21-1 destruction of Seattle. Games allowing 2 runs or less, 7 : In all, there are 27 games in which he achieved this feat this season. The last game he's allowed more than two runs was four to the Rays back on Aug. 28. This was a no-decision for Cole.

: In all, there are 27 games in which he achieved this feat this season. The last game he's allowed more than two runs was four to the Rays back on Aug. 28. This was a no-decision for Cole. Decisions without a loss, 23: Considering he's appeared in 34 games in 2019, including playoffs, this is a big testament. Of the 23, only six were no-decisions.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking at Gerrit Cole to begin the decisive Game 5 at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, you wouldn't know the Astros were in danger of elimination in the postseason.But in the first inning, Cole was cool on the mound. He struck out his first two batters of the game. After walking Ji-Man Choi on a full count, Cole got No. 4 hitter Travis d'Arnaud to line out to centerfield.In 19 pitches, Cole's opening inning was a refreshing change of pace from the first innings by Zack Greinke and Justin Verlander in Games 3 and 4.In the home half of the inning, George Springer led off with a base hit off Tyler Glasnow, who took the loss for the Rays in Game 1.That brought up Michael Brantley, who hit to the gap in left-centerfield, moving Springer to third. With two on board, Jose Altuve hit a flare to right, which was enough to bring the former World Series MVP home and a 1-0 lead. The score also marks the second time in the series that Altuve has driven in the Astros' opening run.An aggressive first inning continued with Alex Bregman, who also hit to right field on a two-run double, bringing the score to 3-0 after only 10 pitches by Glasnow.No. 5 hitter Yordan Alvarez hit a bouncer to second base for the first out of the inning, but it was enough to advance Bregman to third.Yuli Gurriel kept the momentum going with an RBI grounder that got past the left side of the infield. Astros extended the lead, 4-0. Glasnow regrouped to strikeout Carlos Correa and Josh Reddick to end the inning.With run support, Cole returned to the mound in the second, but was met with a lead-off home run by Eric Sogard, who cut the deficit, 4-1. Cole regrouped retiring the next three batters, including two more strikeouts.After a blistering hot start, the Astros were then retired in ordered in the bottom of the second. Cole countered Glasnow in the third with a 1-2-3 inning of his own.In the third, Glasnow retired Altuve and Bregman before exiting the game for last year's AL Cy Young Award winner, Blake Snell, who got the loss in Game 2. Alvarez battled with Snell for a nine-pitch at-bat, but flied out to the warning track in left field.Choi led off the fourth inning with a grounder away from a shifted Bregman in left field for the Rays' second hit of the night off Cole. But the Cole Train kept chugging along, retiring the next three batters, two of them strikeouts. By this point, Cole was at six Ks for the game.Snell began to settle with a 1-2-3 fourth inning of his own. Carlos Correa, though, got lift but not enough distance for his fly out to the warning track in left-center.Cole came back in the fifth inning with help from his infield. Correa and Altuve each collected groundouts, before Cole collected his seventh strikeout.Tampa Bay sent out Chaz Roe to relieve Snell in the home half of the fifth. The Rays have stuck to their gameplan of using multiple pitchers for short stints.Michael Brantley was the Astros' first base-runner since the first inning in the bottom of the fifth after being walked by Roe. That led to the Rays moving to yet another reliever, this time Nick Anderson. He popped out Altuve on just one pitch.Going into the seventh inning stretch, the lead remained 4-1. Cole was at less than 100 pitches on the night with seven strikeouts. Bregman showed a lot of emotion after turning a double play to end the top of the seventh.Reddick got his first base hit of the series on a routine pop fly to centerfield in the bottom of the seventh. The Rays had a miscommunication on the pop-up.Kyle Tucker entered as a pinch-hitter for Martin Maldonado after the Reddick single.Here's a proposition for you, Astros fans.Gerrit Cole must be near-perfect to give your team a chance at winning Game 5, eliminating the pesky Tampa Bay Rays, and moving on in the season-long obsession to "take it back."After Justin Verlander's disastrous Game 4, in which the team's ace pitched on three days' rest, Cole is getting the nod after last Saturday's 15-strikeout gem in Game 2. He only got three runs of support from his offense, though.After outscoring the mostly young Rays core 9-3 in the first two games, the Astros fell into a St. Petersburg-sized chasm in the following two contests on the road, to the tune of 14-4.There is optimism, though, 'Stros fans, and that's due to the upcoming free agent's current streaks heading into the do-or-die final game of the best-of-five series.Here are Gerrit Cole's current active streaks heading into Thursday night:And here are other facts to consider: the Astros are 26-7 this season when he pitches. He has played in 18 games after four days' rest, which should be of some comfort to fans who are still reeling from Game 4. And what should be important for the winner-take-all game: he had a late-season stretch of three games in which he threw eight innings of work.Expect Cole to go deep into this game if it's close.