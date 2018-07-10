Hailey Dawson continues journey of first pitches at MLB ballparks

Hailey Dawson is not going to let anything stop her from reaching her goal. The eight-year-old was born without part of her hand, but is still throwing all the pitches she wants.Dawson's goal is to throw a first pitch at every MLB ballpark. She has already reached, doing the first pitch before Game 4 of the World Series.Dawson is already more than halfway to her goal. She has reached 18 of 30 MLB ballparks. Her most recent stop was at PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates.