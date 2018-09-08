POWERHOUSE: @UHouston slam poet Muhammad Khaerisman gives an inspiring performance for a UofH national commercial. @abc13houston See if here. pic.twitter.com/Wsbbqvrdpl — Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) September 7, 2018

I’m back in my alma mater ! Go Coogs! ⁦@UHouston⁩ ! BIG home game tomorrow. ⁦@abc13houston⁩ pic.twitter.com/Qel7of8BB6 — Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) September 7, 2018

The University of Houston football team is gearing up for their home opener on Saturday at TDECU stadium, and there are several new features for fans to enjoy.Tickets will be available for the Red Zone located inside the UH practice facility.Fans will be able to tailgate, eat, and enjoy games and live entertainment. Also new this year, there will be an area called Club Red. Fans will get a chance to coat themselves in red body paint, red hair spray and temporary UH tattoos for free. There will also be a new initiative that the football team hopes will become a tradition at home games."We have a new game experience," said UH VP of Athletics Chris Pezman. "We are going to call it the H-town Declaration. Right before kick off, we are going to have Carl Lewis lead the crowd in a chant and this will be the first time we do it. So, we are anxious to pull this off, and I think this will be a cool experience for our fans."While there will be a lot of talent on the field, there's a UH student that's getting a lot of attention for his talent off the field. Sophomore Muhammad Khaerisman is a slam poet. This year, the University of Houston featured him in a national commercial about what it means to be a UH Cougar."Go higher, go further, let your story unfold," Khaerisman could be heard saying in the commercial. "Passionately smash every expectation. Create and express every act of innovation. Powerhouse."The national commercial ran for the first time during last week's game, and already Khaerisman said he's getting offers."Honestly, the craziest part is just walking and they are like, 'Man you are that slam poetry dude'," said Khaerisman. "It's cool being known as the slam guy, just cause poetry has been such a big part of my life. I love that poetry is the vehicle UH used to promote its athletics."The game airs on ABC13 Saturday at 11 a.m.