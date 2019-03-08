H-TOWN HOOPS: 3 teams take center stage at state tourney

For Yates, North Shore and Klein Forest, their mission in San Antonio for the state tournament is to become kings of Texas basketball.
On Friday, all three teams will play in semifinal games inside the Alamodome:
- 4A State Semifinal: Jack Yates (27-4) vs. Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (34-6), 3 p.m.
- 6A State Semifinal: Galena Park North Shore (33-3) vs. Duncanville (30-7), 7 p.m.
- 6A State Semifinal: Klein Forest (32-3) vs. Cibolo Steele (30-8), 8:30 p.m.
In the video above, ABC13 Sports Producer Joe Gleason breaks down what lays ahead for the three teams representing H-Town hoops in the 2019 finals.
