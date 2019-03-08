H-TOWN HOOPS: 3 teams take center stage at state tourney

4A State Semifinal : Jack Yates (27-4) vs. Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (34-6), 3 p.m.

: Jack Yates (27-4) vs. Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (34-6), 3 p.m. 6A State Semifinal : Galena Park North Shore (33-3) vs. Duncanville (30-7), 7 p.m.

: Galena Park North Shore (33-3) vs. Duncanville (30-7), 7 p.m. 6A State Semifinal : Klein Forest (32-3) vs. Cibolo Steele (30-8), 8:30 p.m.

North Shore, Klein Forest and Yates High School will take the floor in San Antonio next weekend in hopes of bringing home the hardware.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Houston area high school teams balled through the UIL boy's basketball playoffs over the last few weeks.For Yates, North Shore and Klein Forest, their mission in San Antonio for the state tournament is to become kings of Texas basketball.On Friday, all three teams will play in semifinal games inside the Alamodome:In the video above, ABC13 Sports Producer Joe Gleason breaks down what lays ahead for the three teams representing H-Town hoops in the 2019 finals.