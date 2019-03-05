Sports

Guy V. Lewis Award narrows list to Top 10

Previous award winners include NBA players Justise Winslow and De'Aaron Fox.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the 2018-19 basketball season wraps, it's nearing awards' season.

The Guy V. Lewis Award released its' Top 10 for the city of Houston. The Award is in honor of College Basketball Hall of Fame Coach Guy V. Lewis, who led the University of Houston program from 1956-1986.

The 8th Annual Award will be presented March 26that the O'Quinn Great Hall on the campus of UH.

