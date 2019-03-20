Sports

Gritty voted best mascot by NHL players

EMBED <>More Videos

Gritty signs goalie Mike McKenna's Gritty mask. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on January 17, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Gritty is not just popular among hockey fans, he is a big hit with hockey players, too!

More than 500 players took part in the 2018-2019 NHL Players Association Player Poll and voted Gritty the Best NHL Team Mascot.

They were asked more than 20 hockey-related questions.

The NHLPA says it was a landslide victory when it came to the best mascot inquiry.

Gritty came in with 69.4 percent of the votes. Carlton the Bear of the Toronto Maple Leafs was a distant second with 2.7 percent.



Gritty, of course, had something to say about all this - in poem form:

"Roses are red,
The rumors are true,
#29NHLMascots,
I'm better than yous."



The orange, furry creature first emerged from his secret hideout in the Wells Fargo Center last fall and took the hockey world - and the entire world - by storm.

As the NHLPA put it, "Congratulations, rookie!"
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportspennsylvaniamascotnhlphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
All tank fires out at ITC facility in Deer Park
ITC INFERNO: Sheriff's helicopter gets closer shot of tanks
Runoff from the tank fires in Deer Park spark major concerns
Attorneys speaks on environmental effects of Deer Park fire
MAGA hat-wearing man shows up at New Zealand massacre vigil
Disney and 21st Century Fox acquisition becomes official
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman banks $100M, 6-year deal
Show More
Daniella Rodriguez and Carlos Correa share their love story
Prairie View A&M coughs up lead and loses in First Four
Homeowner finds 45 rattlesnakes underneath his home
Man uses Snapchat to prey on hundreds of kids: prosecutors
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
More TOP STORIES News