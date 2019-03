Gritty voted best mascot by NHL players

The results are in for the #NHLPAPlayerPoll....Nice. pic.twitter.com/9K5OzDciKN — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 20, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- Gritty is not just popular among hockey fans, he is a big hit with hockey players, too!More than 500 players took part in the 2018-2019 NHL Players Association Player Poll and voted Gritty the Best NHL Team Mascot.They were asked more than 20 hockey-related questions.The NHLPA says it was a landslide victory when it came to the best mascot inquiry.Gritty came in with 69.4 percent of the votes. Carlton the Bear of the Toronto Maple Leafs was a distant second with 2.7 percent.Gritty, of course, had something to say about all this - in poem form:"Roses are red,The rumors are true,#29NHLMascots,I'm better than yous."The orange, furry creature first emerged from his secret hideout in the Wells Fargo Center last fall and took the hockey world - and the entire world - by storm.As the NHLPA put it, "Congratulations, rookie!"