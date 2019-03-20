Gritty voted best mascot by NHL players

More than 500 players took part in the 2018-2019 NHL Players Association Player Poll and voted Gritty the Best NHL Team Mascot.
They were asked more than 20 hockey-related questions.
The NHLPA says it was a landslide victory when it came to the best mascot inquiry.
Gritty came in with 69.4 percent of the votes. Carlton the Bear of the Toronto Maple Leafs was a distant second with 2.7 percent.
Gritty, of course, had something to say about all this - in poem form:
"Roses are red,
The rumors are true,
#29NHLMascots,
I'm better than yous."
The orange, furry creature first emerged from his secret hideout in the Wells Fargo Center last fall and took the hockey world - and the entire world - by storm.
As the NHLPA put it, "Congratulations, rookie!"