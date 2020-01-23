Sports

Gritty assault: 13-year-old alleges Philadelphia Flyers mascot punched him

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Flyers' beloved mascot Gritty is under fire for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photo shoot, according to police.

Philadelphia police said Wednesday that they are investigating the alleged physical assault, which happened in November 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Dad Chris Greenwell said that his son tapped the mascot's head after the photo, which prompted Gritty to lunge out of his chair and punch the boy in the back.

The family said the teen was hit so hard that he required medical attention.

In a statement, the Flyers organization said it took the allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation, but "found nothing to support this claim."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspennsylvaniaassaultgrittynhlsportsphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen girl charged in shooting death of Lamar HS student
Shots fired at HPD officers by man as mother rolls out of car
6-year-old gets off school bus to find home up in flames
Rain is gone but the fog is back this morning
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
Michelle Carter, of texting suicide case, freed from jail
DNA could free man convicted in 1988 murder of 4-year-old
Show More
This new Texas-Tulips location is now open
This Houston-area community will get the next Crystal Clear Lagoon
FedEx warns customers of text claiming to contain package info
ABC13's Morning News
Trump impeachment trial: Democrats face risks and limits
More TOP STORIES News