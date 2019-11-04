Sports

Greinke wins Rawlings Gold Glove Award

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Even though the World Series didn't go the Astros' way, Pitcher Zack Greinke received a big honor Sunday night.

Rawlings Sporting Goods Company announced that Greinke has won a National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

The announcement was made on ESPN's "Baseball Tonight."

While Greinke is a member of the Astros organization, he officially wins the award as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to a statement released by the Astros.

Greinke was traded by Arizona to Houston in July 2019.

Alex Bergman, Yuli Gurriel, Jose Altuve, and Josh Reddick were all finalists for the American League version of the award.

Altuve won a Gold Glove in 2015 and Reddick was honored with one in 2012 when he played for Oakland.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award was created in 1957 and serves as the highest symbol of defensive excellence in Major League Baseball, according to a statement.
