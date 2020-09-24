Watch Grand Oaks take on Cy Ridge in our ABC13 & Texan Live's Game of the Week

ABC13 is teaming up withto bring you live high school sports every week.Eyewitness News will be streaming two games this week.On Thursday, Grand Oaks will go up against Cy Ridge at 6:30 p.m.The (6-3) Grand Oaks Grizzly take on the (2-7) Cy Ridge Rams. At the beginning of the season, the Grizzlies seemed to be unbeatable, scoring over 50 points a game in their first four games. After that, they've been back and forward with wins and losses but none the less a top contender in district 13-6A.Cy Ridge has struggled for the majority of the season, but ironically the Rams are coming into this matchup with a huge boost of momentum after their stunning win over Houston Northbrook (69-0). The Rams are looking to keep this momentum and finish strong by defeating Grand Oaks.On Friday, Nederland High School will take on Crosby High School at 7:30 p.m.Friday night December 4th, the (6-3) Nederland Bulldogs will take on the (7-2) Crosby Cougars in a battle between the top two programs in district 12-5A. The bulldog's powerful offense has scored more than 40+ points in 4/6 games won this season. On the other side of the ball, the defense has only allowed on average 21 points a game on the season. An overall solid team.The Crosby Cougars have been steamrolling through district 12-5A the whole season, coming off of yet another win in which they've scored 50 points or more the Cougars are looking to do the same this week. There defensive even more strong than the bulldogs, only allowing 17 points a game on average, this heavyweight battle will be one you wouldn't want to miss.Download our free streaming app to yourto watch the games.We'll also play the game live right here in this story and on our