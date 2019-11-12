HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Looking for the perfect picture for your holiday card, but feel like something is missing? Maybe it's Orbit, the mascot of the Houston Astros!
Orbit will be available to be in your family's holiday card picture on the field of Minute Maid Park on Nov. 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You must sign up before the photo session.
It costs $150, and the photos will be emailed in high-resolution after the session.
Gather a group of friends, because sessions can include up to 10 people. But no pets allowed.
Orders must be received by Nov. 13 at 12 p.m.
SEE MORE:
Astros' Orbit is surprise guest at couple's wedding
Astros' mascot Orbit offering surprise Valentine's Day visits
Work with Orbit and get to play around on the Astros' home turf
Grab your family and friends and take a picture with Orbit
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More