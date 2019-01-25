SPORTS
espn

Warriors visit President Obama in Washington year after Trump invite withdrawn

EMBED </>More Videos

The Golden State Warriors and former President Barack Obama reunited in the nation's capital nearly two years after their first visit.

WASHINGTON --
The Golden State Warriors met with former President Barack Obama on Thursday in Washington.

The visit, in Obama's office, lasted about an hour. The Warriors' contingent included the players and team security personnel.

"It was amazing," Warriors All-Star forward Kevin Durant said following Thursday's 126-118 win over the Washington Wizards.

Tony Banks, a member of the Warriors' staff, posted a photo of the group on Instagram that has since been deleted, but a reporter for The Mercury News posted the photo on Twitter.

The Warriors visited Obama, a huge hoops fan, in the White House in February 2016 to celebrate their 2015 championship.

They did not go to the White House to celebrate their 2017 win. After some players on the team, including Stephen Curry, said they would not visit if invited, President Donald Trump tweeted that the invitation was withdrawn.

A team official told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that the Warriors' visit with Obama was arranged through Curry, who has become friendly with the former president over the years, but Curry played coy about how the meeting came about.

"I have no idea," he said.

That was similar to messages from several other players and coach Steve Kerr, who said he didn't participate in the meeting but was pleased his players got an audience with the former president.

"It was good," Warriors forward Draymond Green said. "A private team meeting, team event, it was good."

Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, chatted with Curry after the game for a couple of moments before getting a selfie with the two-time MVP.

There was never any discussion of whether the Warriors would visit the White House to celebrate their 2018 NBA title after not going last year.

When the Warriors made their trip to Washington in 2018, they spent a day at the National Museum of African American History and Culture with youngsters from Seat Pleasant, the Maryland neighborhood where Kevin Durant grew up.

Trump 'withdraws' Stephen Curry's invite to White House
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump says if a basketball player doesn't want to visit the White House to celebrate an NBA title, then don't bother showing up.

Houston Astros honored at the White House for World Series victory
EMBED More News Videos

World Champion Houston Astros honored at the White House

Related Topics:
sportsGolden State Warriorsbarack obamawashington d.c.u.s. & worldpoliticsWashington DC
(Copyright ©2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Chris Paul set to return to Rockets lineup vs. Orlando
Westgate sets James Harden's over/under at highest-ever 42.5 points
Didn't get a voucher for Astros FanFest? There's still a chance
5-on-5: Can James Harden possibly keep this up?
More Sports
Top Stories
Trump announces deal to end government shutdown
New video shows moments before woman shot outside her home
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
FAA: 'Sick leave' leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
Chris Paul set to return to Rockets lineup vs. Orlando
Ramp closure will affect your downtown commute
Mother accused of 'catfishing' underage boys
Pizza order leads to arrest of man who allegedly stole IDs
Show More
Didn't get a voucher for Astros FanFest? There's still a chance
Blood, screams, arrest: First date turned into a nightmare
Overturned cement truck blocks North Freeway ramp
3 dead in shooting spree near Penn State University
Teen shot friend during argument over girlfriend: Prosecutors
More News