Get your Astros gear out, it's game day.The Astros are back at home and looking to bounce back after their Game 2 loss against the Red Sox in Boston.You may have seen the shirts and the rally towels but Astros fans have so much more merchandise to choose from to orange out at Minute Maid Park.At the team's store, among the sea of Astros gear, fans can find fatheads and jerseys. For die-hard fans, the 'must have' section displays player autograph baseballs for $75 each or hats signed by current players for $150 each.If you missed out on the replica rings that were given out during the summer, the next best thing is the World Series ring paperweight, which runs at $179.For lady Astros fans, Dooney and Burke clutch bags are available for $150 or you can go big with the Dooney and Burke purses for $225.But this year's biggest seller is the rainbow Astros sweater, that has blown up since it was worn last year by Justin Verlander's model-wife, Kate Upton. The sweater is priced at $200.Men who want to root for their favorite team in style can purchase $65 vineyard bowties or a Smathers and Branson belt for just $150.