San Francisco Giants hire 1st full-time female coach in MLB history

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- The San Francisco Giants have made a historic hire.Alyssa Nakken will be one of manager Gabe Kapler's assistants this season. She's the first-ever full-time female coach in Major League Baseball."Alyssa and Mark are highly respected members of the organization and I'm delighted that they will now focus their talents on helping to build a winning culture in the clubhouse," said Kapler. "Mark and Alyssa will focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team."Nakken, 29, is a former softball star at Sacramento State University.According to the Giants, Alyssa played first base for the Hornets from 2009 to 2012 and was a three-time all-conference selection, four-time Academic All American, four-time Commissioner's Honor Roll member and the 2012 conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year.She's worked in the Giants organization since 2014 and is currently responsible for developing, producing, and directing a number of the organization's health and wellness initiatives and events.