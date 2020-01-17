Sports

San Francisco Giants hire 1st full-time female coach in MLB history

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- The San Francisco Giants have made a historic hire.

Alyssa Nakken will be one of manager Gabe Kapler's assistants this season. She's the first-ever full-time female coach in Major League Baseball.

"Alyssa and Mark are highly respected members of the organization and I'm delighted that they will now focus their talents on helping to build a winning culture in the clubhouse," said Kapler. "Mark and Alyssa will focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team."

Nakken, 29, is a former softball star at Sacramento State University.

According to the Giants, Alyssa played first base for the Hornets from 2009 to 2012 and was a three-time all-conference selection, four-time Academic All American, four-time Commissioner's Honor Roll member and the 2012 conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

She's worked in the Giants organization since 2014 and is currently responsible for developing, producing, and directing a number of the organization's health and wellness initiatives and events.
