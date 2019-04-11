Houston Texans hosting NFL Draft party at NRG Stadium, tickets on sale today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We still have several months to go before the NFL regular season kicks off again, but if you already have football fever, you can at least look forward to the draft.
The Houston Texans will host a watch party for the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at NRG Stadium.
The draft will be held in Nashville this year and ends Saturday, April 27.
On April 25, the Texans' party will last through the first round, which will be shown on televisions throughout the 100 Level Concourse.
You can even pose for photos with players, hang out with the Texans Cheerleaders and get autographs.
The Texans' event is free, but you'll need a ticket to join the fun.
Claim your ticket on Ticketmaster starting April 11 at 9 a.m. It's a four ticket limit per person.
Parking is free and will be available in the Blue Lot on the south end of NRG Stadium.
Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will announce the Texnas' second-round pick in the draft this year.
Houston will select 23rd. The team has two picks in the second round, 54th and 55th overall.
