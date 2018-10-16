SPORTS

FROM ALVIN TO BOSTON: Get to know Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi

EMBED </>More Videos

Before starting in Game 3, get to know Red Sox pitcher and Alvin native, Nathan Eovaldi.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Alvin native and Boston Red Sox pitcher Nathan Eovaldi will be taking the mound in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

Here's some fast facts on the right-handed pitcher's homecoming:

1. Born and raised in Alvin, Eovaldi was a star pitcher for the Alvin Yellowjackets and graduated from the school in 2008.

2. Eovaldi committed to Texas A&M University on a baseball scholarship, before getting drafted in the 11th round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

3. Eovaldi is a seasoned veteran. In his seven seasons in the majors, he's pitched for the Dodgers, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.

4. Eovaldi's suffered multiple Tommy John surgeries. He suffered the elbow injury once in high school and once again while pitching with the Yankees in 2016.

5. Eovaldi has an extensive pitching repertoire. He throws a high-90s fastball, curveball, sinker, cutter, splitter and changeup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsBoston Red SoxHouston AstrosMLBAlvinHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Minute Maid Park unveils new Astros food options for ALCS
Red Sox not sure if recovering Chris Sale will be ready for Game 5
GO 'STROS: Stock up with latest Houston Astros gear
JJ Watt meets home state fan through Make-A-Wish foundation
More Sports
Top Stories
US-59 at Harwin closed for 5 hours after deadly crash
Llano River bridge destroyed by rushing flood waters
Best and worst seats for Astros playoff games
Save money getting to Astros games and parking
Record cold in Houston today
Mattress Mack bets $150K in Las Vegas on Astros title win
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to game-record $667M
President Trump coming to Houston for 'MAGA' rally
Show More
Houston mayor's former spokesperson admits guilt
JJ Watt meets home state fan through Make-A-Wish foundation
Crosby ISD lays off 33 employees in midst of financial crisis
Police searching for pair who used skimming debit card
LaCroix lawsuit is a lesson in food science
More News