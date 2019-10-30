world series

Get a free taco today thanks to World Series stolen base

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner, right, steals second with Houston Astros' Carlos Correa covering during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

You can get a free taco Wednesday thanks to a stolen base during Game 1 of the World Series.

When Washington Nationals' Trea Turner stole a base in the top of the first last Tuesday night, he won everyone in the country free Doritos Locos Tacos at Taco Bell.



You can get your free taco at participating locations on October 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Taco Bell says you can also order online or on the app all day to claim your taco.



There is a limit of one free Doritos Locos Tacos per person or registered account.

ONLINE: https://www.tacobell.com/stealataco/
