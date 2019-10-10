Gerrit Cole must extend these streaks to give Astros chance in Game 5

Wins, 17 : Cole has not lost since May 22 in a 9-4 loss against the Chicago White Sox. He allowed seven hits and six earned runs in five innings of work. Since then, he's peeled off impressive win after impressive win.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's a proposition for you, Astros fans.Gerrit Cole must be near-perfect to give your team a chance at winning Game 5, eliminating the pesky Tampa Bay Rays, and moving on in the season-long obsession to "take it back."After Justin Verlander's disastrous Game 4, in which the team's ace pitched on three days' rest, Cole is getting the nod after last Saturday's 15-strikeout gem in Game 2. He only got three runs of support from his offense, though.After outscoring the mostly young Rays core 9-3 in the first two games, the Astros fell into a St. Petersburg-sized chasm in the following two contests on the road, to the tune of 14-4.There is optimism, though, 'Stros fans, and that's due to the upcoming free agent's current streaks heading into the do-or-die final game of the best-of-five series.Here are Gerrit Cole's current active streaks heading into Thursday night:And here are other facts to consider: the Astros are 26-7 this season when he pitches. He's played in 18 games after four days' rest, which should be of some comfort to fans who are still reeling from Game 4. And what should be important for the winner-take-all game: he had a late-season stretch of three games in which he threw eight innings of work.Expect Cole to go deep into this game if it's close.