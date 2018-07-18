HOUSTON ASTROS

Lena Springer throws fun shade at George after All-Star Game heroics

George Springer's sister pokes fun after late-game heroics (KTRK)

Matthew Cardenas
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you watched Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, chances are you saw George Springer's go-ahead home run in the 10th inning. This was right after Alex Bregman went yard, with both home runs propelling the American League to a 7-6 victory.

To make it a little sweeter, the home runs came off Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling. Flashbacks of the World Series likely came to fans of both sides.

Those who watch the Astros know Springer had been in a funk pre-All-Star Game. While this could motivate him for a strong end to the season, someone near and dear to Springer let him know how they felt.

His sister, Lena, took to her Twitter account and threw some fun shade at her brother.


For all we know, Lena could be George's biggest critic.
