HOUSTON ASTROS

Injury woes continue for Astros as sore shoulder sidelines George Springer

George Springer leaves Tuesday's game against the Mariners with shoulder injury (KTRK)

By
SEATTLE, Washington (KTRK) --
Three Houston Astros players are now injured.

George Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa are on the mend after each suffering injuries while playing.

Tuesday, Springer was hurt when he dove for a ball in the bottom of the first inning in the game against the Mariners. He landed the wrong way on his left shoulder and could be seen visibly hurt. The Astros will reevaluate him on Wednesday to see if he needs to be placed on the disabled list.



The World Series MVP was replaced in the lineup by Kyle Tucker, who entered the game in left field, and Tony Kemp moved to center field.

Springer is batting .249 with 18 homers and 55 RBIs.

On Saturday Altuve was placed on the disabled list. This was his career first. The Astros did not take a chance of him getting hurt further, so he is now on the disabled list until at least Tuesday of next week.
RELATED: Jose Altuve placed on 10-day disabled list


Correa has been out since late June. Correa had some type of back issues that he's trying to work out. He has been seen doing some light and low impact training exercises to get himself back up and going. But it could be sometime before he gets back on the field.

There are reports that Correa could take a minor-league rehab assignment in the next few days.
