George Springer hosts 2nd annual youth baseball camp in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros All-Star outfielder George Springer gave Houston area kids an experience of a lifetime Monday morning in his baseball ProCamp.

Springer taught baseball players of all ages fundamentals skills, hands-on instructions and lectured all campers.

He came in with the goal in mind of making sure every athlete who stepped on the field left with a smile and learned something new about the game.

"It is awesome, I love kids. I just believe it is our job as a team to always go out and give back in the community to the people who support us. I love it and I wish I could do more of it," Springer said.

The first-place Astros (73-40) have Monday off and will return back to the field Tuesday as they open a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

