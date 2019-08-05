George Springer hosts 2nd annual youth baseball camp in Friendswood

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros All-Star outfielder George Springer gave Houston area kids an experience of a lifetime Monday morning in his baseball ProCamp.Springer taught baseball players of all ages fundamentals skills, hands-on instructions and lectured all campers.He came in with the goal in mind of making sure every athlete who stepped on the field left with a smile and learned something new about the game."It is awesome, I love kids. I just believe it is our job as a team to always go out and give back in the community to the people who support us. I love it and I wish I could do more of it," Springer said.The first-place Astros (73-40) have Monday off and will return back to the field Tuesday as they open a two-game series against the Colorado Rockies.RELATED: