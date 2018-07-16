SPORTS

The 2023 Final Four will be played in Houston

Mayor leads delegation to pitch Houston Final Four

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
Houston is set to host the Final Four in 2023. Mayor Sylvester Turner recently visited Boston to pitch the city and apparently his pitch hit the mark.



Houston recently hosted the Final Four in 2016, with Villanova winning the championship against North Carolina.

A lot more occurred than just the basketball! There was a Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One. This fest featured basketball activities, autograph sessions and the opportunity to win prizes.

Entertainment came with the weekend as well. Concerts took place at Discovery Green with artists such as Pitbull, Flo Rida and Aloe Blacc.

There were many lane closures and traffic jams for 2016, so expect the same to occur in 2023.


Some of the points of emphasis for Turner were Houston's venues, hospitality and hotels. All of that likely factored into Houston earning another Final Four host bid.
